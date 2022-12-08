European Markets Close Lower as Nervousness Over the Global Economy Dominates Sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.2%, with most sectors in negative territory. Retail led losses down 1.2%, while mining stocks gained 1.2%.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

U.S. stock futures were up slightly following a fifth straight day of losses for the S&P 500 as Wall Street weighed the likelihood of a downturn.

Sentiment was more dynamic in the Asia-Pacific region overnight. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index popped more than 3% on Thursday, as a local news outlet reported the city is considering easing Covid measures further, including lifting its outdoor mask rule and relaxing mandatory testing for arrivals. Meanwhile, the majority of other markets in the region slid mildly into the red.

Euro zone bond yields in focus as investors look ahead to ECB policy meeting

Euro zone government bond yields hovered just above their lowest levels for months as investors look toward the European Central Bank's policy meeting next week.

Inflation in the bloc is close to its peak, Reuters reported, citing comments made by ECB officials this week, which has heightened expectations of a slowdown in interest rate hikes. The interest rate is likely to be raised by 50 basis points, a slowdown from the unprecedented 75 basis point hike in October.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Lombard Odier: Rates high enough for U.S. to avoid hard landing

Florian Ielpo, head of macro at Lombard Odier, discusses the company's 2023 outlook for the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy.

Retail traders think stocks will bottom in 2023 — and they plan to load up on Big Tech, survey says

Retail investors haven't been frightened away by the comedown in stocks this year.

In 2023, most individual investors plan to invest the same amount or more despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to a new survey from London-based investing insights platform Finimize.

The majority (72%) of the traders plan to back individual stocks next year, with 64% favoring Big Tech names like Apple, Microsoft, Google and Meta.

Read the full story here.

Stocks on the move: Aroundtown up 9%, Travis Perkins down 4%

Shares of Luxembourg-based real estate company Aroundtown climbed more than 9% in early trad to lead the Stoxx 600, while at the bottom of the index, British builders' merchant Travis Perkins fell 4%.

- Elliot Smith

CNBC Pro: Bank of America says these two global chip stocks could rise by 75% on EV car sales

A shortage of semiconductors during a boom in electric-vehicle sales could help raise profits at a handful of chip makers, according to Bank of America.

The Wall Street bank predicted that two chip stocks could see their share prices rise by more than 75% on the back of that trend.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Is Apple a stock to buy or avoid? Two investors face off

It's been a tumultuous year for tech companies, as investors flee growth stocks in the face of rising interest rates, and other headwinds.

Apple has held up better amid the tech carnage, although there have been some headwinds.

Two investors faced off on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday to make a case for and against buying the stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a mixed open on Thursday with investor jitters continuing on recession concerns.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 4 points higher at 7,493, Germany's DAX 12 points lower at 14,249, France's CAC down 8 points at 6,653 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 37 points at 24,204, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases.

— Holly Ellyatt