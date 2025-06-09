European markets head for higher open; U.S.-China trade talks to take place in London

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Good morning from London! This is CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets as the new trading week begins.

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 7 points higher at 8,836, Germany's DAX up 3 points at 24,296, France's CAC 40 up 5 points at 7,801 and Italy's FTSE MIB 13 points higher at 40,595.

Global market focus will be on U.S.-China trade talks which are expected to take place in London on Monday. President Donald Trump announced Friday that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in the capital as efforts to negotiate a trade deal continue.

In other news, CNBC will be at London Tech Week this week with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang set to deliver a keynote speech on Monday morning. There are no other major earnings or data releases due.

Global market action overnight

Asian markets climbed overnight as investors awaited trade talks between Washington and Beijing later on Monday, and digested China inflation and trade data.

Trade tensions are seemingly easing between the world's top two economies as China has reportedly granted temporary approvals for the export of rare earths, while jetliner Boeing Co has begun commercial jet deliveries to the Asian superpower.

U.S. equity futures were mostly flat overnight, with the S&P 500 trading near a record high and a busy week of potential market-moving news ahead.

U.S, inflation data is expected to be a key topic later in the week. The latest consumer price index is due out on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Friday. Traders will be looking for clues about how the current tariff rates are affecting the economy.

