European markets retreat as global sentiment falters; Sandoz shares drop 17% on debut

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed slightly lower Wednesday as U.S. bond yields pulled back from multiyear highs.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 0.1% lower, with sectors and major bourses pointing in opposite directions. Oil and gas stocks led the losess, down 2.1%, while tech stocks closed up 1.2%

Stocks in the region have broadly failed to shake off their August and September gloom at the start of the new trading month, with the Stoxx declining at the start of the week as data revealed an outgoing downturn in manufacturing output, as new orders fell by a near-record level.

U.S. stocks rose slightly Tuesday as traders closely monitored economic data and rising Treasury yields, which recently hit a 16-year high.

ADP said Wednesday 89,000 private payrolls were added last month. That's well below a Dow Jones forecast of 160,000 and fewer than an upwardly revised 180,000 payroll additions from August.

Treasury yields pulled back from their 2007-level highs on the data. The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates and gauge of investors' economic confidence, dropped to 4.745%, after having crossed the 4.8% mark on Tuesday.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were broadly weaker Wednesday, with Korean and Japanese stocks posting a more than 2% drop after the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose.



Europe stocks close lower

European stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday amid faltering global market sentiment.

— Sam Meredith

Oil prices fall

Oil prices turned lower on Wednesday after OPEC and non-OPEC partners, an energy alliance known as OPEC+, made no changes to the group's oil output policy.

International benchmark Brent crude futures was last seen trading 3.5% lower at $87.77 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures dipped 3.6% to trade at $86.03.

Sandoz shares fall 15% on debut

Shares of Sandoz Group fell 15% during Wednesday afternoon deals after the generics and biosimilars business received a lower-than-expected valuation.

— Sam Meredith

Stocks open in the green on Wednesday

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 63 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim

Private payroll growth slowed sharply in September, ADP says

Private payrolls grew by just 89,000 in September, well below the 160,000 estimate and down from 180,000 the previous month, ADP reported Wednesday.

Wages accelerated at a 5.9% annual pace, the 12th straight monthly decline, the payroll processing firm said in a report that provides some counterweight to the idea of a still-right labor market that is pushing the Federal Reserve to keep policy restrictive.

Job growth was confined mostly to the services sector, in particular leisure and hospitality. Professional and business services, trade, transportation and utilities and manufacturing all posted declines.

—Jeff Cox

Stocks on the move: Novartis unit Sandoz starts trading after spin-off

Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Novartis has completed the spinoff of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz, which debuted on the SIX Swiss Exchange on Wednesday.

Sandoz shares began trading at around 24 Swiss francs ($26.08) per share, valuing the company at around 10.3 billion Swiss francs, according to Reuters.

The Swiss drugmaker initially announced intentions to spin off Sandoz in August, offering stakeholders one Sandoz share for every five Novartis shares via a dividend-in-kind distribution.

Novartis shares gained 3% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600.

- Elliot Smith

A negative open in Europe

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 0.6% in early trade, with autos shedding 1.3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses opened the red.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 13 points lower at 7,461, Germany's DAX down 46 points at 15,041, France's CAC down 18 points at 6,978 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 77 points at 27,417, according to data from IG.

Data releases Wednesday include euro zone retail sales and producer prices for August and final purchasing managers' index figures for September. On the earnings front, retailer Tesco releases interim results.

— Holly Ellyatt