European stocks open lower as markets look ahead to U.S. inflation data this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Monday, continuing the negative sentiment seen at the start of trading in 2024.

The Stoxx 600 was down 0.1% in early deals, with the majority of sectors trading in negative territory. Oil and gas stocks were the biggest laggard, down 1.3%, after Saudi Arabia announced price cuts to customers in Asia. Meanwhile, media stocks rose 0.2%.

The pan-European index ended the session 0.3% lower Friday as stocks struggled to gain traction in the first trading week of 2024.

Global investors will be looking ahead to U.S. inflation data and big bank earnings in the week ahead for further clues on the state of the economy and the path of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The December consumer price index is set for release Thursday, while the producer price index is due out on Friday. U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the major averages kicked off 2024 with a downcast week.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets reversed early gains on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses in the region.

Shell says fourth-quarter earnings took a hit from $900 million charge

British Oil major Shell said Monday that its fourth-quarter earnings took a hit from a $900 million charge, offset by significantly higher gas trading. However, it added that its overall production volumes are on track to meet targets.

The company is set to release its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 1.

— Karen Gilchrist

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in negative territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 7,671, Germany's DAX down 15 points at 16,573, France's CAC down 14 points at 7,405 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 62 points at 30,468, according to data from IG.

Euro zone retail sales data for December will be released Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt