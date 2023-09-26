European markets head for lower open as negative momentum continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open as negative momentum continues in the region.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of a prolonged period of higher interest rates, elevated inflation and economic uncertainty.

Regional markets closed lower Monday with major bourses and almost all sectors in negative territory. Germany's 10-year bond yield will be closely watched Tuesday after it hit its highest point since 2011 Monday, according to Reuters, as euro zone yields more widely also increased.

Investors are looking ahead to inflation data set for release this week, which will influence the European Central Bank's next move.

— Amala Balakrishner

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 7,613, Germany's DAX down 41 points at 15,352, France's CAC down 25 points at 7,096 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 92 points at 28,316, according to data from IG.

Smiths Group is set to release its full-year preliminary results and A.G. Barr will publish its interim results. There are no major data releases Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt