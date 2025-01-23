European markets head for lower open, reversing positive sentiment seen all week

European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday, reversing positive momentum seen throughout the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 25 points lower at 8,516, Germany's DAX down 8 points at 21,251, France's CAC 40 down 8 points at 7,828 and Italy's FTSE MIB 59 points lower at 35,973, according to data from IG.

The expected turn lower comes after Germany's DAX hit an all-time high for the second time this week on Wednesday. Sportswear giant Adidas helped boost the German index, with shares ending 6% higher after the company said sales grew by 19% in its fourth-quarter results.

On Thursday, investors will likely be tuning in to President Donald Trump's keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. The newly inaugurated president is due to address the WEF via video link at 5 p.m. Davos time.

Chip Somodevilla | Afp | Getty Images

Participants and observers around the world will be listening to his speech carefully for any more details on his widely publicized pledge to introduce universal tariffs on goods imported to the United States, and for his position on major geopolitical and economic issues such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the future of Israeli-Palestine relations and economic rivalry with China.

Other high-profile figures due to speak on Thursday include Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, who's due to speak at 10:15 a.m. local time.

CNBC guest highlights include the CEOs of Vestas, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rio Tinto, Carlsberg and SAP. We'll also be speaking to Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the OECD, senior European Commission official Stéphane Séjourné, German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies and Khalid Al Falih, Saudi Arabia's investment minister, among many others.

CNBC-moderated panels will include a debate on the technology revolution, featuring Antonio Neri, the CEO of HP, as well as the CEOs of Octopus Energy and iGenius.