Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks head for mixed open as global markets react to Trump's latest tariffs

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Construction workers help build a condo tower using steel rebar on Feb. 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as investors digest the latest raft of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,770, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 21,903, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,999 and Italy's FTSE MIB 41 points higher at 37,378, according to data from IG.

Global markets started the week on a positive note, appearing to shrug off Trump's announcement over the weekend that he would impose a blanket 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Since the announcement was made yesterday evening, however, markets have taken a downturn, with those in Asia-Pacific seeing mixed trade overnight and U.S. stock futures trending lower.

The steel and aluminum levies will take effect March 4.

Read more

Trump signs order to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — here are the likely winners and losers

Asian economies scramble to appease Trump as the U.S. president ratchets up tariff threats

Steel and aluminum stocks surge on Trump plan to impose 25% tariffs on imports to U.S.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Trump tariffs are ‘punitive,' former U.S. ambassador to Singapore says, warns of U.S. job losses

news 2 hours ago

BYD shares hit record high after EV maker rolls out driver assistance tech with DeepSeek's AI help

In Europe on Tuesday, earnings are due from Kering, BP, Dunelm, TUI Group, Ams-OSRAM and Unicredit. On the data front, French unemployment figures are due.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,770, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 21,903, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,999 and Italy's FTSE MIB 41 points higher at 37,378, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Kering, BP, Dunelm, TUI Group, Ams-OSRAM and Unicredit. On the data front, French unemployment figures are due.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us