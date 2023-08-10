European markets climb on strong earnings ahead of key U.S. inflation print

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were higher on Thursday as investors digested a fresh round of corporate earnings and looked ahead to a key U.S. inflation print that could provide hints about the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy move.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.6% in early trade, with insurance adding 1.7% to lead gains while mining stocks fell 0.4% as the only sector in the red.

The European blue chip index closed Wednesday's session up 0.4%, with oil and gas stocks adding 2.3% to lead gains as most sectors finished the day in positive territory.

July's consumer price index is due out of the U.S. at 1:30 p.m. London time, and will be closely watched as market participants try to gauge whether the Fed will hike interest rates further, and for how long the central bank will keep policy tight. The Federal Open Market Committee will meet in September to decide its next move.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect July CPI grew by 0.2% from the prior month and gained 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed overnight as investors braced for the July CPI reading. Japanese stocks led gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lagged.

Stateside, stock futures were higher in early premarket trade after another negative session on Wall Street.

Back in Europe, corporate earnings continue to roll in and influence individual share price action. Siemens, Zurich Insurance, Thyssenkrupp, Deutsche Telekom, HelloFresh and Deliveroo are among the big names reporting Thursday.

Early movers: Knorr-Bremse up 6%, ISS down 6%

Corporate earnings were the main driver of individual share price movement in Europe on Thursday.

Knorr-Bremse shares jumped 6% after the German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles posted strong sales and profit growth for the first half of the year along with a record order book.

Watches of Switzerland shares rose 5% after the luxury watch retailer matched revenue expectations and reported strong sales growth in the U.S.

At the bottom of the Stoxx 600, Danish facility management company ISS fell more than 6% after its earnings report Wednesday night.

- Elliot Smith

European stocks open higher

European stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.4% in early trade, with insurance adding 1.3% to lead gains while mining stocks fell 0.7%.

- Elliot Smith

Siemens misses third-quarter earnings expectations as demand moderates

Siemens on Thursday missed third-quarter profit forecasts citing a "normalisation in demand," particularly in China.

The German conglomerate posted a 4% fall in industrial profit to 2.75 billion euros ($3.02 billion) for the three months to the end of June, below a company-compiled consensus forecast of 2.9 billion euros.

Siemens also reduced its growth projection for its digital industries business to a range of 13% to 15% from a previous target of 17% to 20%.

Orders grew on a nominal basis by 10% year-on-year to 24.2 billion, driven by "sharply higher volume from large orders in Mobility," while revenue rose 6% annually to 18.9 billion euros.

- Elliot Smith

Wegovy-maker Novo Nordisk sales soar 30% on strong demand for its weight-loss drug

Novo Nordisk, which makes the weight-loss drug Wegovy, raised its outlook for 2023 Thursday, as it reported soaring sales.

The Danish pharmaceutical company reported a 30% increase in sales (at constant exchange rates) for the first half of this year, while operating profit also rose 32%.

Its diabetes and obesity division performed particularly well, bolstered by interest in its blockbuster injections Wegovy and Ozempic.

Read the full story here.

- Hannah Ward-Glenton

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 10 points lower at 7,577, Germany's DAX is seen around 74 points higher at 15,927 and France's CAC 40 is set to add around 42 points to 7,364, according to IG data.

Japan wholesale inflation rate slows for seventh straight month to 3.6%

Japan's wholesale inflation rate slowed for a seventh straight month to 3.6%, down from June's revised figure of 4.3%.

Wholesale inflation is measured by the corporate goods price index, which tracks the price companies charge each other for goods and services.

Prices of ceramic, stone and clay products saw the largest increase in July with a 15.2% year on year increase, while prices of lumber and wood products fell the most, recording a 23.1% drop year-on-year.

— Lim Hui Jie

