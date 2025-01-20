European markets head for mixed open ahead of Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the U.S.

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week on a mixed note, with market attention on the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump later Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,493, Germany's DAX up 3 points at 20,897, France's CAC up 6 points at 7,720 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 21 points at 36,351, according to data from IG.

Investors are looking ahead to Trump's inauguration ceremony Monday and how markets will fare during his second term in office. U.S. stocks rallied after his November electoral victory, as investors bet on deregulation and lower taxes.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Globally, however, there are concerns over his pledge to implement universal tariffs on imported goods to the United States, with economists saying the policy is likely to contribute to inflation and put pressure on U.S. consumers. At a pre-inauguration dinner Sunday night, Trump said he plans to sign close to 100 executive orders on the first day of his second presidency.

Investors in Europe are also gearing up for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. At the annual event, political and business leaders, among others, will gather in the Alpine resort for a wide range of debates, from how to increase economic growth to the challenges that artificial intelligence poses. The forum begins on Monday, but steps up a gear on Tuesday.

There are no major earnings or data releases slated for release in Europe on Monday. U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Judges Scientific says organic revenue fell 5.8%

Judges Scientific, a conglomerate holding several U.K.-based scientific instruments manufacturers, reported an annual decline in revenue in 2024 in a trading update out Monday.

The company said organic revenues fell 5.8% in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Founded in 2002 by CEO David Cicurel, the business now has a large retail investor following after raising its dividend payout annually over the past 17 years.

"The operational leverage in the business means that the small decline in organic revenue has a large impact on profitability," the firm said in a stock market filing. It's expected to unveil its full-year results on March 19.

"Other headwinds affected our businesses to varying degrees, including a large reduction in orders from China, together with a general weakness in order intake and some customers delaying orders and deliveries," the company added.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies had downgraded the stock ahead of the filing to "Hold" saying they see "clear short-term vulnerability due to the difficult trading backdrop".

"On a longer-term view, we continue to see Judges as one of the highest-quality names in our coverage - the unique operating model and strategy has resulted in sector leadership on a range of financial metrics, which should continue as end markets recover - and there is plenty of scope for an ongoing stream of attractive M&A," the Jefferies analysts added.

— Ganesh Rao

South Korea pledges record financial support for exporters as Trump returns to White House

South Korea's finance ministry pledged to provide a record 360 trillion won ($247.74 billion) of financial support to its exporters as Donald Trump is set to begin his second term as president.

The ministry also announced it will increase its exchange rate insurance support to 1.4 trillion won this year, up from 1.2 trillion won in 2024.

The statement added that semiconductors and rechargeable batteries were among sectors more at risk from potential new U.S. policies.

— Lee Ying Shan

China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged as it contends with a weakening yuan

China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged Monday, as Beijing contends with a weakening yuan while awaiting policy clues from the incoming Donald Trump administration.

The People's Bank of China held the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.1%, and the 5-year LPR at 3.6%, according to the PBOC statement.

The 1-year LPR determines rates on corporate and most household loans, while the 5-year LPR acts as a reference for mortgage loans.

Read the full story here.

— Anniek Bao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,493, Germany's DAX up 3 points at 20,897, France's CAC up 6 points at 7,720 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 21 points at 36,351, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt