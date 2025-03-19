European markets open lower as investors await monetary policy updates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower on Wednesday, as investors reacted to a historic policy reform in Germany and developments on a ceasefire in Ukraine, while awaiting key monetary policy updates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.3% lower shortly after the opening bell, with almost every sector and all major bourses in negative territory. Germany's DAX index led regional losses, shedding 0.5% during early deals.

That comes after German lawmakers voted on Tuesday to reform the country's so-called debt brake rule, which will allow a greater national spend on defense and permit the creation of a 500 billion euro ($546 billion) climate and infrastructure fund.

A downward move in the DAX — home to Germany's biggest companies — would end three consecutive days of gains for the index, which has added 17.4% since the beginning of the year.

European markets closed higher on Tuesday in the wake of Germany's debt reform vote.

Traders are also reacting to news that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to taking steps toward a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Global investors are also awaiting the latest monetary policy updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The Fed is not expected to make any changes to its key interest rate when it meets on Wednesday.

The Bank of England, whose Monetary Policy Committee will convene on Thursday, is also widely expected to hold it key interest rate steady at 4.5%, amid signs of a slowdown in the U.K. economy.

Across the Atlantic, stock futures edged higher Wednesday morning as traders awaited the update from the Fed. That came after U.S. stocks saw a widespread selloff in Tuesday's session.

Overnight in Asia, markets traded mixed following Tuesday's Wall Street sell-off.

Bank of England expected to keep rates on hold

The Bank of England is widely expected to hold interest rates when it meets on Thursday, as the U.K. faces economic headwinds both at home and abroad.

The central bank is highly likely to keep its benchmark interest rate at 4.5% at its March meeting, given the unpredictability of President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and a fledgling global trade war, and how those factors could affect inflation in the U.K.

Santander says 750 jobs at risk as it pursues UK branch closures

The British unit of Spanish lender Santander on Wednesday said 750 of its staff were at risk of redundancy as it targets 95 branch closures in the U.K.

Opening calls

London's FTSE 100 is expected to be little changed at the open, according to IG, while the French CAC 40 is expected to shed 0.2% and the German DAX is slated to open around 0.5% lower.

