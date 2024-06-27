Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets close lower amid inflation worries; H&M down 13%

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC and Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Nicolas Maeterlinck | Afp | Getty Images
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session 0.4% lower, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the red.
  • Retailer H&M plunged 13% after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profits and cast doubt over its full-year profit margin target.
  • Sweden's Riksbank kept borrowing costs unchanged Thursday but signalled that it expects to resume easing again, with up to three cuts in the second half of the year.

LONDON — European stocks closed lower Thursday as investors faced global inflation worries.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session 0.4% lower, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the red. Media stocks rose 0.45%, while retail shed 1.86%.

H&M plunged 13% after it reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profits and cast doubt over its full-year profit margin target.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sweden's Riksbank kept borrowing costs unchanged Thursday but signalled that it expects to resume easing again, with up to three cuts in the second half of the year. Turkey's central bank also left interest rates unchanged at 50.00%.

Global market attention is shifting toward fresh U.S. inflation data on Friday, with May's personal consumption expenditures price index, the U.S. Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, due to be released. Investors hope the report will show easing pricing pressures that could cement the likelihood the Fed will lower interest rates later this year.

Data releases in Europe Thursday included Italy's latest consumer and business confidence numbers, which showed a monthly improvement, and Spanish retail sales, which declined by 0.6%.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

‘Alarmingly high': E.coli levels discovered in River Thames ahead of famous regatta

news 1 hour ago

SoftBank shares rise on $1.86 billion debt offering as CEO talks up ‘super' AI

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower overnight as the Japanese yen weakened to a near 38-year low late Wednesday, hitting 160.82 against the U.S. dollar, according to FactSet data.

U.S. stocks were flat in morning deals.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us