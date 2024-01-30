European markets higher ahead of euro zone GDP data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher Tuesday with investors keeping an eye on preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures due to be released by the euro zone.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4% in early deals, with the majority of sectors trading in positive territory. Autos were up 0.8% while food and beverage stocks were down 0.8%.

Regional markets on Monday closed slightly higher as investors looked ahead to a slew of earnings, data and central bank announcements through the week.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board overnight, except Hong Kong, which fell as investors continue to grapple with the fallout from Evergrande's liquidation order.

S&P 500 futures are little changed Monday night as investors analyzed the latest corporate earnings with the Federal Reserve policy meeting on the horizon Wednesday.

Renault shares jump 5% after scrapping plans to list EV unit

Shares of French car maker Renault jumped 5% in early deals on Tuesday, after the company canceled plans to publicly list its new electric vehicle and software business.

Renault said Monday that it would no longer hold an initial public offering of its Ampere unit, which chief executive Luca de Meo had previously positioned as a 10 billion euro ($10.8 billion) rival to Tesla and Chinese EV makers, according to the Financial Times.

Renaults share price rose 5.13% at the market open Tuesday before dipping to trade up 1.7% by 8:30 a.m. London time.

— Karen Gilchrist

Stocks on the move: WPP up 6.5%, Delivery Hero down 5%

Sean Gallup | Getty Images

Shares of British advertising agency WPP rose to the top of the Stoxx 600 after it raised its medium-term financial targets on the back of cost-cutting measures.

On the other end, German food delivery service Delivery Hero sank 6% after announcing that it would sell a stake in Deliveroo amid a wider cooling in demand for delivery services.

— Karen Gilchrist

UK shop inflation falls to lowest rate in two years

U.K. shop price inflation fell sharply in January to reach its lowest rate in almost two years amid heavy discounting from retailers around the Christmas period, new data showed Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said the annual shop price inflation slowed to 2.9% in January, down from 4.3% the month prior.

It marks the seventh consecutive monthly decline and the lowest rate since May 2022.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: Analysts are so bullish on this global chip stock they keep naming it as their top pick

One stock frequently showed up among analysts' top calls this month.

They are bullish on it as a play on artificial intelligence.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 45 points higher at 7,680, Germany's DAX up 71 points at 16,562 and France's CAC up 33 points at 7,673, according to data from IG.

Preliminary fourth-quarter gross domestic product figures from the euro zone are due.

— Holly Ellyatt