European markets lose momentum, head toward flat open

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a flat open Wednesday as market momentum wanes. Regional markets closed higher Tuesday but are set to start today's session around the flatline.

Investors will be keeping an eye out for Spanish inflation data and French consumer confidence figures for March on Wednesday, as well as a trading update from clothes retailer H&M.

Elsewhere overnight, U.S. stock futures were up modestly Tuesday night following a losing session on Wall Street that pulled the indexes further from record levels. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed economic data from China and Australia.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open flat Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,930, Germany's DAX up 2 points at 18,400, France's CAC 1 point lower at 8,183 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 12 points at 34,135, according to data from IG.

Data releases include Spanish inflation data for March and French consumer confidence figures also for March. H&M releases its latest three-month update.

— Holly Ellyatt