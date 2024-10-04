Money Report

European markets poised for higher open; U.S. jobs report in view

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

A TV presenter gets ready for the daily reporting from the floor of the German share price index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2023. 
Staff | Reuters

LONDON — European stocks were poised for a higher open Friday as traders continue to monitor the escalating conflict in the Middle East and look ahead to the latest U.S. jobs report.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening up 7 points at 8,281, Germany's DAX 38 points higher at 19,029, France's CAC up 23 points at 7,489 and Italy's FTSE MIB 100 points higher at 32,171, according to IG data.

It comes after the Stoxx 600 shed 1% Thursday as geopolitical tensions have contributed to a shaky start to October. Oil prices, meanwhile, climbed higher on supply constraint concerns.

Investors are looking ahead Friday to the September's payrolls report, with U.S. futures little changed overnight following a negative session on Wall Street.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, with concerns over Middle East tensions keeping investors on edge. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its rally, however, on China's stimulus program, with markets on the mainland still closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Back in Europe, earnings come Friday from U.K. pub chain J D Wetherspoon, while France releases its industrial production data and the U.K. prints construction data.

Meantime, the European Union will vote on whether or not to push through higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).

