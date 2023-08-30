European markets open higher after Wall Street rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, reflecting moves on Wall Street overnight.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2%, with most sectors trading in cautiously positive territory. Mining stocks made the biggest gains, with a 0.9% uptick, followed by insurance, which was up 0.6%. Utilities stocks shed 0.4% in early trade.

Markets closed higher Tuesday, tracking global counterparts as investors look ahead to a fresh round of economic data this week.

U.S. stocks were bolstered by tech gains on the back of chipmaker Nvidia announcing a partnership with Google.

Across the Atlantic, euro zone bond yields declined Tuesday following weak economic data out of the U.S., which supported expectations that the Federal Reserve may pause future interest rate hikes.

U.S. stock futures were flat Tuesday night after another positive session, marking the latest leg in an end-of-month rally as investors try to mitigate August's losses. Asia-Pacific markets are set to mostly rise.

— Lucy Handley

U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors look ahead to key economic data

U.S. Treasury yields declined on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a series of key economic data releases due this week that will shed light on the latest developments around inflation and the labor market, and could inform the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves.

At 4:30 am ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 4.1922%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.9979% after falling by over one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equal to 0.01%.

— Sophie Kiderlin

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are poised to open higher Wednesday, according to IG data. Britain's FTSE will move to 7,497.0 points, up 21.2, Germany's DAX is seen 53.5 points higher at 15,994.0, France's CAC is set for a 26.1-point uptick to 7,398.9, and Italy's FTSE MIB is forecast to jump 22 points to 28,672.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton