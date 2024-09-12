Money Report

European markets poised to rally at the open, ahead of anticipated ECB rate cut

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference on the Eurozone’s monetary policy, at the central bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on July 18, 2024. 
Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks are expected to rally at the open Thursday as investors in the region await the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 76 points higher at 8,267, Germany's DAX up 159 points at 18,482, France's CAC 40 up 64 points at 7,460 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 257 at 33,472, according to data from IG.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to slash rates again by 25 basis points on Thursday, a move that would mark the first cut since June, when it described the potential for a September reduction as "wide open."

The ECB's key interest rate — which helps to price all sorts of loans and mortgages across the bloc — is currently at 3.75% after years of aggressive hikes.

European Central Bank set to cut interest rates just days before the Fed's big decision

The ECB's meeting comes just days ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting, at which it's expected to begin its own rate-cutting cycle.

European investors are also digesting the latest consumer price index report from the U.S. that reflected a 0.2% increase in consumer prices in August, putting the annual inflation rate at 2.5% — its lowest level since February 2021.

Month-over-month core CPI — which does not include volatile food and energy prices — came out slightly hotter than expected, however. U.S. markets rose Wednesday as investors assessed what the data means for Fed policy.

U.S. stock futures inched lower overnight as investors braced themselves for more inflation and labor data, with the August producer price index due Thursday before jobless claims data. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate a rise of 0.2% last month in the headline and core readings, up from 0.1% and 0.0% previously.

Initial jobless claims data for the week ending Sept. 7 are also due, and expected to have slid to 225,000, down from 227,000 the previous week, according to Dow Jones.

There are no other major earnings or data releases in Europe on Thursday.

