European markets reverse negative trend and head for higher open

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in positive territory Wednesday, reversing negative sentiment seen in the previous trading session.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening higher by 26 points at 8,196, Germany's DAX up 38 points at 18,560, France's CAC 40 up 8 points at 7,587 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 64 points at 34,581, according to data from IG.

The positive start anticipated for markets in the region comes after a lackluster day Tuesday, bucking the trend stateside where the Dow rallied, posting its best session since June 2023.

Dow futures were little changed on Tuesday night, while Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 reaching an all-time high.

In Europe Wednesday, earnings will come from ASML, Mulberry Group and Handelsbanken. Data releases will include the U.K.'s latest inflation figures for June.

