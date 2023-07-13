European Stocks Close Higher After More U.S. Inflation Data; UK Economy Contracts

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European stock markets closed higher Thursday after another cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and a dip in U.K. gross domestic product.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.6%, with tech stocks up 1.7% and the majority of sectors ending the session in the green.

The U.K. economy contracted 0.1% in May, official figures showed, though this was less than the 0.3% month-on-month contraction forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. It comes amid intense focus on the country's ongoing inflation battle, particularly after this week's strong wage growth data.

The Stoxx gained 1.5% in Wednesday's session as global markets responded to a fall in U.S. consumer price inflation to an annualized 3%. Core CPI came in at 4.8%, below a consensus expectation of 5% and the lowest reading since October 2021.

While markets are still pricing in a more than 92% probability of a 25 basis point rate rise from the Federal Reserve this month, according to CME's FedWatch tool, the slowdown in inflation boosted economic sentiment and raised hopes of a less aggressive path ahead.

Asia-Pacific stocks closed higher Thursday, while U.S. stocks rose after another key inflation reading came in lighter than expected. June's producer price index report rose less than anticipated.

Stocks on the move: Watches of Switzerland up 11%

Watches of Switzerland rose to the top of the Stoxx 600, rising 11.3%, after reporting bumper annual results in a buoying sign for the luxury market.

On the other end of the European benchmark, Swedish energy company Nibe Industrier dropped 3.7% a day after announcing the Dutch competition authority had approved its acquisition of Netherlands-based energy developer Climate for Life.

U.S. stocks open higher

U.S. stocks rose for the fourth consecutive day Thursday after another key inflation reading came in lighter than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 0.3% higher in early deals, while the S&P 500 was up 0.6%. The Nasdaq Composite was 1% higher.

David Roche says he doesn’t think the global economy is heading for a recession

David Roche, president of Independent Strategy, shares his predictions for central banks' monetary policy and its implications for the global economy. He also weighs in on the outlook for the war in Ukraine.

UK economy stuck in 'two steps forward, one step back' mode: Economist

The U.K. economy is still in a state of "two steps forward, one step back," Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering said, after GDP recorded a 0.1% monthly contraction in May, better than the 0.3% consensus forecast.

The figures "highlight an economy that continues to struggle for growth amid severe headwinds from high inflation and tightening financial conditions," Pickering said, even if the U.K. avoided a widely-forecast recession over the winter.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the figures show "the economy remains listless and that the recovery signalled by many of the business surveys, such as the PMI, has not taken hold yet."

Tombs expects the economy to "regain a little momentum" in the second half due to a rise in households' real expenditure, as declining energy prices and stabilizing goods prices outweigh the drag from mortgage refinancing. But he notes this rise will still lag incomes, with higher borrowing costs triggering "downturns in both business investment and residential investment."

Paul Dales, chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note it remained difficult to get a full sense of the U.K.'s economic health as May saw an extra holiday for the King's coronation as well as ongoing strike action.

UK homebuilders down following Barratt trading update

Shares of U.K. homebuilders fell in morning trade after Barratt Developments warned of a challenging environment and said it expected a further slowdown in demand.

The company issued a trading update in which it said it expected 13,250 to 14,250 home completions in the full-year 2024, down from 17,206 in 2023.

It said it would be affected by "significant macro-economic headwinds, most notably persistent inflation and a higher interest rate environment, which will impact UK economic growth, employment, and consumer confidence and spending."

It expects adjusted profit before tax for full-year 2023 to be in line with expectations.

Barratt shares were down 5% at 8:40 a.m. BST, with fellow builders Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Berkeley Group also trading lower.

Europe stocks higher

European stocks were cautiously higher in early trade, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index gaining 0.9%.

France's CAC 40 climbed 0.14%, though the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were lower by 0.07% and 0.04%, respectively.

Europe markets: Opening calls

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen opening around 3.6 points higher at 7,420, according to IG data.

Germany's DAX is on course for a 13.5 point rise to 16,038 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb by around 19 points to 7,356, with Italy's MIB up 43.4 points to 28,660.

Odds of more Fed rate hikes in 2H fade after June inflation report

The odds that the Federal Reserve will raise rates again, after its next meeting on July 26, have faded on the back of Wednesday's weaker-than-expected consumer price report for June.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, interest rate traders still see a 95% certainty that the central bank lifts its benchmark fed funds rates a quarter point, to 5.25%-5.50%, on July 26. But after that, things get dicey.

The chance that the Fed will go another quarter point at its September meeting (it skips August), has fallen to 13.3%, down from 22.3% on Tuesday and 18.1% a week ago. Odds that fed funds will stand a half point higher by the end of the Fed's Nov. 1 meeting are now 26.5% compared with 36.2% yesterday and 31.6% one week ago.

By the time of the Fed's last policy meeting of the year, on Dec. 13, odds that rates will be a half point higher than today's 5.00%-5.25%, have slumped to 20.8% now from 32.4% on Tuesday and 28% one week back.

Meanwhile, the odds that the Fed will have reversed this month's rate increase by yearend have risen to 14.9% from 10.2% yesterday and 12.6% last week.

South Korea holds rates at 3.5%, in line with expectations

South Korea's central bank held its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5%, the fourth straight meeting the Bank of Korea has done so after last hiking rates in January.

The bank wrote that although the country's inflation rate continues to slow down, it is expected to rise above the BOK's target level of 2% "for a considerable period of time."

The BOK also forecasts that inflation will rise to around 3% after August, and added the need for an additional hike will be judged "while assessing the changes in domestic and external policy conditions."

South Korea's inflation rate came in at 2.7% for June, and is at its lowest level since September 2021.

CPI rises less than expected in June

The consumer price index rose 0.2% in June and 3% from a year ago, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected a monthly increase of 0.3% and 3.1% on an annualized basis.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased less than anticipated.

