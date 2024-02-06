European markets close higher despite unclear rate cut outlook; BP up 5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed higher Tuesday, as investor confidence remained robust despite the lack of a clear timetable for interest rate cuts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 0.7% higher, with the majority of sectors finishing in positive territory. Oil and gas stocks rose 2.1% led by gains for Britain's BP, while utilities dipped 0.74%.

BP finished the session up 5.7% after announcing plans to boost shareholder returns, even as it reported a sharp drop in full-year profits aligned with lower oil prices. Meanwhile, UBS fell 4.4% despite narrowly beating fourth-quarter earnings expectations and announcing that it would recommence share buybacks.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Regional markets closed slightly lower Monday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in which he said the central bank would likely move at a considerably slower pace on rate cuts than the market expects.

Overnight, China and Hong Kong stocks jumped Tuesday as authorities in the world's second-largest economy took measures to arrest a recent sell-off in its equities, while most Asia-Pacific markets declined.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks were mixed following a sell-off spurred by higher bond yields and worries that the Fed may not cut rates as much as Wall Street had hoped.

Europe stocks close higher

European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, finding support from the oil and gas sector and retail stocks.

The Stoxx 600 index gained 0.69%, with the U.K.'s energy-heavy FTSE 100 up 0.9%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 rose 0.76% and 0.65%, respectively.

— Jenni Reid

S&P 500 opens slightly higher

The S&P 500 opened slightly higher on Tuesday, rising 0.25%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down 10 points.

— Samantha Subin

Euro zone retail sales dip in December

Euro zone retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, new data from the European Union showed Tuesday.

Eurostat's latest reading showed retail trade was also down 1% in the European Union. It compares to an uptick of 0.3% for both in November.

— Karen Gilchrist

UK retail sales slow in January

Henry Nicholls | Afp | Getty Images

Growth in U.K. retail spending slowed in January as the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on households, new industry data showed Tuesday.

The value of retail sales rose by an annual rate of 1.2% last month, below the 1.7% recorded in December and the 1.9% three-month average, the British Retail Consortium said.

— Karen Gilchrist

German factory orders surge unexpectedly

German factory orders rose unexpectedly by 8.9% from the previous month in December, data released Tuesday by the country's Federal Statistical Office showed.

This marked a significant increase from November, when factory orders were flat month on month, according to revised figures.

Analysts previously polled by Reuters had expected orders to be flat in December.

December's sharp rise was linked to soaring aircraft orders, as well as major orders for fabricated metal products and electrical equipment. When excluding large-scale orders, the data reflected a 2.2% decline of new orders from November.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Stocks on the move: BP up 5%; UBS down 2.5%

British oil and gas giant BP rose to the top of the Stoxx 600, up 5%, after announcing plans to boost shareholder returns even after a sharp drop in full-year profits aligned with lower oil prices.

Meanwhile, Swiss bank UBS fell 2.5% despite narrowly beating fourth-quarter earnings expectations and announcing that it would recommence share buybacks worth up to $1 billion in the second half of the year.

— Karen Gilchrist

CNBC Pro: 'This stock could double': Fund manager loads up on shares of two banks amid the volatility

There are opportunities in the banking sector despite a rise in volatility and concern over steep losses at some lenders, according to fund manager Cole Smead.

The portfolio manager at Smead Capital said he was bullish on two banks even as the KBW Regional Banking Index lost more than 7% last week.

One of Smead's picks is a U.S. regional bank while the other is a former global systemically important bank.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Look beyond AI's near-term plays, Goldman says — naming long-term beneficiaries in and outside tech

Goldman said in a January report that investors should be focusing on long-term AI beneficiaries, as near-term ones are already well known and their performance already reflect the "consensus view."

Here are some names in its basket of long-term AI beneficiaries, and how much their baseline earnings could rise from AI.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open higher Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 25 points higher at 7,628, Germany's DAX up 61 points at 16,944, France's CAC up 28 points at 7,608 and Italy's FTSE MIB 95 points higher at 31,157, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from UBS, BP and Spotify. Data releases include euro zone retail sales data for December.

— Holly Ellyatt