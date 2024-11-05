European markets set for lackluster open as traders focus on U.S. Election Day

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a lackluster start to the trading day as global markets gear up for the U.S. presidential election Tuesday, with the vote too close to call between former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points lower at 8,177, Germany's DAX down 12 points at 19,149, France's CAC down 1 point at 7,374 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 73 points at 34,358, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Saudi Aramco, Adecco, Schaeffler, Deutsche Post DHL, Zalando, Hugo Boss, Bouygues, Ørsted, Vestas Wind and Fresenius Medical Care.

Market attention will be focused on which party dominates Congress as a result of the U.S. election, given that a sweep by Republicans or Democrats could contribute to drastic spending changes or a big revamp of tax policy. Follow CNBC's 2024 election live blog here.

In addition to the election, Wall Street is preparing for the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision on Thursday. According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders anticipate a 99% chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the end of the central bank's policy meeting, following a half-percentage-point reduction in September.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight, while U.S. stock futures were flat.

Hugo Boss posts better-than-expected operating profit in third quarter, flags China weakness

Luxury retailer Hugo Boss on Tuesday said its operating profit fell 7% in the third quarter to 95 million euros ($103 million), ahead of the company provided poll of 90 million euros, according to Reuters.

The company also confirmed its top- and bottom-line outlook for the full year, even as it flagged declines in the Asia-Pacific region in the third quarter.

"Currency-adjusted sales in the Asia/Pacific region decreased 7%, mainly reflecting revenue declines in China, where weak local consumer demand continued to weigh on domestic retail consumption," the company said in its Tuesday statement.

Currency adjusted sales across the group globally rose 1% in the third quarter, Hugo Boss said.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

Data releases include U.K. BRC retail sales and Spanish unemployment data.

