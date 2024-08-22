Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set for mixed open as Fed minutes point to likely September cut

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

LONDON — European stocks were poised for a mixed open Thursday as investors look for indications from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates.

It comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the day higher on Wednesday, with the majority of sectors in positive territory as markets rebounded after snapping a winning streak on Tuesday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fed minutes released Wednesday showed that officials had moved closer to a long-awaited interest rate cut during their July meeting, with the vast majority of participants agreeing that a reduction was "likely" come September if the data "continued to come in as expected."

U.S. stock futures were marginally lower Thursday morning as investors looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In Asia, markets were mixed as investors digested business activity data from Australia and Japan and awaited PMI numbers from India.

Back in Europe, earnings come Thursday from insurers Swiss Re and Aegon, while the U.K. and European Union release purchasing managers index data.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us