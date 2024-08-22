European markets set for mixed open as Fed minutes point to likely September cut

LONDON — European stocks were poised for a mixed open Thursday as investors look for indications from the Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates.

It comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the day higher on Wednesday, with the majority of sectors in positive territory as markets rebounded after snapping a winning streak on Tuesday.

Fed minutes released Wednesday showed that officials had moved closer to a long-awaited interest rate cut during their July meeting, with the vast majority of participants agreeing that a reduction was "likely" come September if the data "continued to come in as expected."

U.S. stock futures were marginally lower Thursday morning as investors looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.

In Asia, markets were mixed as investors digested business activity data from Australia and Japan and awaited PMI numbers from India.

Back in Europe, earnings come Thursday from insurers Swiss Re and Aegon, while the U.K. and European Union release purchasing managers index data.