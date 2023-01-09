European Markets Higher, Buoyed by China Reopening

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher at the start of the new trading week, with market sentiment buoyed by a further reopening of the Chinese economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4%, with most sectors and major bourses opening in positive territory. Construction stocks led gains, up 2.1%, while food and beverages and utilities made the biggest losses at 0.7%.

Asia-Pacific markets traded higher overnight as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed quarantine-free travel over the weekend, signaling the end of zero-Covid policy which kept borders effectively closed for nearly three years.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures inched higher in overnight trading Sunday after the major averages notched their first big rally of the new trading year.

Eurozone unemployment stays at record low, despite economic slowdown

Unemployment across the eurozone remained at a record low in November, despite slowing economic growth across the region.

Joblessness stood at 6.5% in November, unchanged from October, according to data from Eurostat, totalling 10.97 million people.

The figure is the lowest is has been since records began in 1998, and is in line with economist forecasts published by The Wall Street Journal.

Unemployment is expected to rise in the first half of 2023 as recessionary pressures increase, and is likely to hit 7% by the middle of the year, according to FactSet, as reported by Reuters.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Lidl GB sales up 25% over Christmas; store expects customer base to keep growing

The U.K. arm of German discount supermarket Lidl reported sales were up 24.5% in the four weeks up to Christmas Day compared with 2021.

Over 1.3 million more customers shopped at Lidl in the week leading to Dec. 24 than in the previous year, the discounter said.

The store said it expects more customers to switch from other supermarket groups in 2023 as consumers continue to feel the effects of the cost-of-living crisis.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Alibaba leads gains in Hang Seng index, reopening-related stocks in focus

Shares of Alibaba rose as much as 5.8% at the open in Hong Kong, leading gains after Ant Group founder Jack Ma reportedly gave up control of the company. Ant Group is an affiliate of Alibaba, which holds a 33% stake in the fintech company.

Other technology names rose, with NetEase up 1.92% and Tencent gaining 1.49%.

Casino stocks also rose in Hong Kong's first trading session after the city resumed quarantine-free travel with mainland China. MGM China gained 4.52%, Wynn Macau rose 4.25%, Sands China climbed 3.89% and SJM Holdings rose 2.14%.

Consumer names added on to the reopening rally in the region. Anta Sports rose 2.57%, Haidilao rose 2.9%, Xiabuxiabu Catering jumped 6.36% and Budweiser Brewing Company APAC rose 0.37%.

— Jihye Lee

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open at the start of the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 24 points higher at 7,723, Germany's DAX 79 points higher at 14,689, France's CAC up 32 points at 6,893 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 91 points at 24,271, according to data from IG.

Data releases Thursday include the euro zone unemployment rate for November, French trade data for November and German industrial production for the same month.

— Holly Ellyatt