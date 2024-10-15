European markets set for positive open, tracking Wall Street higher

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a positive open Tuesday, with global markets broadly tracking gains on Wall Street.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 40 points higher at 8,324, Germany's DAX up 86 points at 19,586, France's CAC up 27 points at 7,621 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 125 points at 34,653, according to data from IG.

The positive start for Europe comes after gains on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 reach new intraday highs and record closes. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were near flat Monday night.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, but regional chip stocks rose, boosted by Nvidia's share price rising 2.4% Monday before closing at a record high.

In Europe Tuesday, earnings are set to come from LVMH and Ericsson and data releases include the U.K.'s latest unemployment figures, French inflation data and the Europe and German ZEW index of economic sentiment.

Netflix and more: Jefferies names stocks set to benefit from a $60 billion anime boom

The popularity of anime — or animation produced in Japan — has boomed in recent years, and several global entertainment companies are leading in, according to Jefferies.

"Many companies are now positioning anime-related businesses as core to their growth strategies," the investment bank's analysts said in an Oct. 9 equity research note.

Looking ahead, they expect the market to double from $31.2 billion in 2023 to $60.1 billion by 2030, based on estimates from Grand View Research.

— Amala Balakrishner

Nvidia notches fresh record closing high

Nvidia shares ended Monday's session at an all-time closing high, bringing the chipmaker's market cap above $3.4 trillion.

The stock jumped 2.4% to finish the session at $138.07, beating its prior closing high of $135.58 seen June 18. Shares are now up more than 178% in 2024 alone as the artificial intelligence boom continues taking Wall Street by storm.

Nvidia is the second-most valuable publicly traded U.S. company. It's currently behind Apple, which has a market cap of about $3.55 trillion.

— Alex Harring, Kif Leswing

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 12 points lower at 8,240, Germany's DAX down 7 points at 19,351, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,568 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 6 points at 34,144, according to data from IG.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt