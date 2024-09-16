European markets set to open higher ahead of bumper week for central banks

LONDON — European stocks were set to open higher Monday as investors prepared for a bumper week of interest rate decisions from the U.S Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening 4 points higher at 8,278, Germany's DAX up 27 points at 18,713, France's CAC 7 points higher at 7,468 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 30 points at 33,583, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed higher on Friday and added 1.09% for the week as positive momentum returned to the market.

With a U.S. rate cut now all but guaranteed, investors are waiting to see by how much the Fed will cut rates on Wednesday, and what guidance chair Jerome Powell will give on the future path for monetary policy.

The Bank of England will also meet Thursday for its latest monetary policy decision, with markets currently split on whether or not it will move to cut rates for the second time in two months.

Markets in Asia were mixed Monday as investors digested key economic data from China and awaited the Bank of Japan's meeting on Friday. U.S. futures were seen little changed.

Back in Europe, earnings come Monday from Swedish clothing giant H&M, while inflation data is due out of Italy.