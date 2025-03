European markets open higher; Kering down 13%, Trump tariffs in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened higher on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs regime continues to remain in focus.

Talks centered on a ceasefire deal for Ukraine are also still in the limelight for regional traders.

The regional Stoxx 600 was up nearly 0.4% shortly after the opening bell, with London's FTSE 100 up 0.3% and France's CAC 40 up 0.4%. The German Dax was up 0.3%.

Earlier this week, the EU announced it would retaliate to Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum with countermeasures on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of goods. The EU's tariffs could take aim at clothing, alcohol and industrial goods imported from the United States.

Trump swiftly responded to the announcement with a threat to impose further levies on EU goods, threatening on Thursday to slap 200% duties on champagne and spirits originating from the bloc.

The president's latest threats toward the EU sent European shares sliding lower, with regional markets closing in negative territory on Thursday.

Corporate earnings will also be on investors' radar on Friday, with Daimler and Swiss Life set to update shareholders on their finances.

German automaker BMW shed 2.9% on the Stoxx 600 index in early trading hours, after reporting a 37% decline in annual profit in 2024, in light of weakened demand from China.

Kering was down 13% at 9:13 a.m. London time, after announcing Demna Gvasalia as new artistic director of its ailing Gucci fashion line.

In terms of economic data, the U.K. will publish January gross domestic product figures, while inflation prints are due out of Germany, France and Spain.

Overnight in Asia, stocks made broad gains, reversing course from the previous session, which saw sell-offs amid concern about the impact of a global trade war.

On Wall Street, stock futures rose on Friday morning, after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed in correction territory on Thursday.

Kering shares plunge 13% after Demna Gvasalia named as Gucci’s artistic director

Shares of Kering plunged on Friday after the company announced that Demna Gvasalia would take the reins as new artistic director of its ailing Gucci fashion line.

Gvasalia, known as Demna in the industry, joins internally from Kering-owned Balenciaga. He replaces Sabato De Sarno, whose departure was announced last month.

Shares were down 13.5% by 9:08 a.m. London time.

"Demna's contribution to the industry, to Balenciaga, and to the Group's success has been tremendous. His creative power is exactly what Gucci needs," Kering's chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault said in a statement.

UK economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% in January

The U.K.'s economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% month-on-month in January, official figures showed on Friday.

Britain's Office for National Statistics said the fall was mainly due to a contraction in the production sector.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the country's GDP to grow by 0.1%.

UniCredit gets European Central Bank approval to raise Commerzbank stake to 29.9%

Italy's UniCredit on Friday said it has received the European Central Bank's approval to secure up to 29.9% in Commerzbank, clearing the way for potential takeover steps of Germany's second largest lender.

Since September, UniCredit has accrued 28% in Commerzbank, largely through derivatives, raising questions over its potential intentions for cross-border consolidation with the German bank. The Italian lender late last year put in a simultaneous takeover offer for domestic peer Banco BPM.

UniCredit shares were down 0.25% at 8:43 a.m. London time, with Commerzbank stock up 1.34%.

UniCredit on Friday noted further approvals would be required to translate roughly 18.5% of its Commerzbank shares held through derivatives into physical shares, including gaining authorization from Germany's Federal Cartel Office and carrying out dialogue with the country's to-be-formed government.

"As shareholder, we are pleased that our investment has driven some positive change at Commerzbank, which, together with the recent more optimistic view on German macro, has driven a substantial increase in the bank share price," it said, noting it must still assess whether its plan is executable and whether the Commerzbank share price upside is "justified and sustainable."

"As a result, our original timeline for deciding on whether to proceed or not with a potential combination is now likely to extend well beyond the end of 2025," UniCredit said.

Commerzbank, which has been fighting the takeover and making a case to stand alone, said it has taken note of the ECB's approval, which "does not change the fundamental situation" between the lenders.

"We are convinced of our strategy, which aims for profitable growth and value increase, and we are focusing on its successful implementation," Commerzbank said by email in response to a request for comment.

BMW profit fell 37% in 2024, citing weak demand from China

German automaker BMW's profit declined 37% in 2024, as the company warned of weak demand from China.

The company's annual net profit for 2024 decreased to 7.68 billion euros ($8.32 billion), down from 12.2 billion euros in 2023, according to its group report published on Friday. Revenue was down 8.4% to 142 billion euros.

The company expects to face headwinds in 2025 due to challenges in China, tariff increases, and supply chain issues.

"A challenging competitive environment and macroeconomic, trade, and geopolitical developments could all have a significant impact on business performance," the company said in a statement.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher on Friday.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open around 28 points higher at 8,567 points, according to IG, while Germany's DAX is slated to add 107 points to open at 22,639 points. France's CAC 40 index is expected to open 26 points higher at 7,970.

Investors will be monitoring earnings from BMW, Daimler, and Swiss Life. They will also await the U.K.'s January gross domestic product figures, and inflation readings for Germany, France, and Spain.

