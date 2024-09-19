Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open higher following Fed cut; Bank of England rate decision in focus

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Bank of England in the City of London as economists and mortgage holders await this week’s interest rate announcement on 28th July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. 
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

LONDON — European markets were poised to open higher as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in four years and looked ahead to the Bank of England's rate decision later in the session.

The U.K.s FTSE 100 was seen up 69 points at 8,321, Germany's DAX was 115 points higher at 18,860, France's CAC up 70 points at 7,522, and Italy's FTSE MIB 350 points higher at 33,980, according to IG data.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

U.S. stocks initially jumped after the Fed announced a jumbo 50 basis point cut to interest rates, bringing its target range to 4.75% to 5.00%. However, markets ultimately closed lower amid concerns of a potential economic downturn. U.S. futures were seen lower overnight.

Trading in Asia-Pacific Thursday was choppy following the announcement, but stocks ultimately rose during Thursday's session.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Back in Europe, investor attention is now turning to the Bank of England, with the central bank largely expected to hold rates steady at 5%. The Fed's jumbo rate cut is unlikely to impact the Bank of England, according to economists, as the central bank ratified its decision around lunchtime Wednesday, hours before the U.S. announcement.

Additionally, inflation in the U.K.'s closely watched services sector remains stubbornly higher, fresh data showed Wednesday, likely prompting caution from policymakers.

Also on Thursday, Norway's central bank will deliver its latest interest rate decision.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Markets need time to digest the 50-point cut

news 1 hour ago

Billionaire tech CEO says bosses shouldn't ‘BS' employees about the impact AI will have on jobs

In corporate earnings, British retailer Next said it was on track to make almost £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in annual profits after reporting an uptick in sales in its half-year results.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us