European markets set to open higher following Fed cut; Bank of England rate decision in focus

LONDON — European markets were poised to open higher as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in four years and looked ahead to the Bank of England's rate decision later in the session.

The U.K.s FTSE 100 was seen up 69 points at 8,321, Germany's DAX was 115 points higher at 18,860, France's CAC up 70 points at 7,522, and Italy's FTSE MIB 350 points higher at 33,980, according to IG data.

U.S. stocks initially jumped after the Fed announced a jumbo 50 basis point cut to interest rates, bringing its target range to 4.75% to 5.00%. However, markets ultimately closed lower amid concerns of a potential economic downturn. U.S. futures were seen lower overnight.

Trading in Asia-Pacific Thursday was choppy following the announcement, but stocks ultimately rose during Thursday's session.

Back in Europe, investor attention is now turning to the Bank of England, with the central bank largely expected to hold rates steady at 5%. The Fed's jumbo rate cut is unlikely to impact the Bank of England, according to economists, as the central bank ratified its decision around lunchtime Wednesday, hours before the U.S. announcement.

Additionally, inflation in the U.K.'s closely watched services sector remains stubbornly higher, fresh data showed Wednesday, likely prompting caution from policymakers.

Also on Thursday, Norway's central bank will deliver its latest interest rate decision.

In corporate earnings, British retailer Next said it was on track to make almost £1 billion ($1.32 billion) in annual profits after reporting an uptick in sales in its half-year results.