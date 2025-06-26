Money Report

European markets set to open in mixed territory as investors weigh ceasefire, NATO move

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on June 23, 2025.
NYSE

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

The London skyline on Sept. 15, 2023.
Yui Mok - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
Good morning from London, and welcome to CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets on Thursday, and the latest regional and global business news, data and earnings.

Futures data from IG suggests a positive start for European markets, with London's FTSE looking set to open 0.2% lower at 8,699, Germany's DAX down 0.3% at 23,509, France's CAC 40 up slightly at 7,568 and Italy's FTSE MIB flat at 49,421.

Global markets continue to monitor the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and NATO's decision on Wednesday to hike defense spending from 2% to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035, a move which caused European defense companies to pop. Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined, while U.S. stock futures were relatively unchanged.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to keep an eye on today

A close-up view of the illuminated red H&M logo in front of a display of women's summer dresses and casual apparel at a retail store.
Cheng Xin | Getty Images News | Getty Images
It's a reasonably quiet day for European data releases, but we're due to get the latest H&M earnings this morning, as well as Germany's GfK consumer confidence figures.

— Holly Ellyatt

