European markets open in the red as uncertainty spreads; LVMH down 5.4%

European markets opened lower Tuesday as regional sentiment sours further after a shaky start to the week, with investors watching the conflict in the Middle East closely and its potential impact on oil markets, supply chains and the global economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.81% in early deals, with all sectors and major bourses trading in the red. Mining stocks shed 3.65% while household goods fell 2.1%.

Elsewhere overnight, U.S. stock futures were little changed following a losing day on Wall Street Monday as rising oil prices and bond yields weighed on markets.

In the Asia-Pacific region, an initial rally for Chinese markets lost steam after a briefing from the country's National Development and Reform Commission provided few details on further stimulus.

Earlier, mainland China's CSI 300 index had skyrocketed over 10% at the open at its return from the Golden Week holiday, but the index pared gains later in the session.

Key releases for markets this week include U.S. Federal Reserve minutes and German trade on Wednesday, U.S. inflation on Thursday and U.K. economic growth on Friday.

October is a good time to use 'healthy' pullbacks to add to positions, Piper Sandler says

October is traditionally a volatile month, but Piper Sandler believes that investors can use the market's actions to their advantage.

"Historically, October tends to be a 'backing and filling' month as investors react to the Q3 earnings season results. We would continue to use 'healthy' pullbacks to add to positions, especially among leading SMID-caps in the Industrial, Financial, and Technology sectors," the investment firm wrote in a Monday note.

In the note, Piper Sandler stood by its year-end S&P 500 target of 5,800. This implies that the broad market index could rise less than 1%.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures inch higher

Stock futures were slightly up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow and S&P 500 futures rose around 0.1% each. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.2%.

— Alex Harring

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 47 points lower at 8,302, Germany's DAX down 181 points at 18,915, France's CAC 77 points lower at 7,501 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 220 points at 33,814, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from OMV and data releases include the BRC retail sales monitor, German industrial production and France's latest trade balance.

— Holly Ellyatt