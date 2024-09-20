Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets set to open lower following slew of central bank decisions

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Crowds of shoppers and visitors out on Oxford Street on 28th August 2024 in London, United Kingdom. 
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
Shoppers on the high street in the Kingston district of London, U.K.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Shoppers on the high street in the Kingston district of London, U.K.

LONDON — European markets opened lower Friday as investors digested a slew of central bank rate decisions this week and their impact on the global economy.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.35% in early deals, as most sectors and major bourses traded in the red. Tech stocks lost 0.89% while household goods were also 0.73% lower.

The regional benchmark closed higher Thursday, after the U.K.'s Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank both held rates steady, drawing a contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve's bumper rate cut a day prior.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Asia-Pacific markets extended momentum from Wall Street and moved higher during Friday's session, after both the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China also stood pat on rates.

U.S. futures were little changed after Thursday's rally, which saw the 30-stock average closed at a new record.

Back in Europe, U.K. retail sales rose by a better-than-expected 1% in August, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Treasury yields move lower as investors digest unemployment data after Fed cut

news 54 mins ago

These are the 3 patterns of the ‘chronically single,' says breakup expert

European consumer confidence data is due later in the session. There are no corporate earnings.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us