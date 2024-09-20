European markets set to open lower following slew of central bank decisions

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — European markets opened lower Friday as investors digested a slew of central bank rate decisions this week and their impact on the global economy.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.35% in early deals, as most sectors and major bourses traded in the red. Tech stocks lost 0.89% while household goods were also 0.73% lower.

The regional benchmark closed higher Thursday, after the U.K.'s Bank of England and Norway's Norges Bank both held rates steady, drawing a contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve's bumper rate cut a day prior.

Asia-Pacific markets extended momentum from Wall Street and moved higher during Friday's session, after both the Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China also stood pat on rates.

U.S. futures were little changed after Thursday's rally, which saw the 30-stock average closed at a new record.

Back in Europe, U.K. retail sales rose by a better-than-expected 1% in August, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

European consumer confidence data is due later in the session. There are no corporate earnings.