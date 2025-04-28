Money Report

European markets set to start busy earnings, data week in positive territory

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 17, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in positive territory, with investors looking ahead to major earnings and data releases both in Europe and the U.S. this week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 115 points higher at 8,430, Germany's DAX up 26 points at 22,266, France's CAC 16 points higher at 7,553 and Italy's FTSE MIB 77 points higher at 36,955, according to data from IG.

Earnings are due from Porsche, Schneider Electric and Deutsche Boerse. Data releases include the latest French and Spanish unemployment figures. This week, French and German gross domestic product and inflation data out Wednesday will be closely watched, as well as earnings from HSBC, BP, Deutsche Bank and Shell.

Elsewhere overnight, Asia-Pacific markets were muted as investors assessed China's promises to support domestic businesses as well as developments in trade negotiations between the U.S. and countries in the region.

U.S. stock futures edged lower on Sunday evening as investors look ahead to the busiest period of the first-quarter earnings season, which will see more than 180 S&P 500 companies report results.

Four of the "Magnificent Seven" companies — AmazonAppleMeta Platforms and Microsoft — will release their quarterly reports. Heavyweights such as VisaCoca-ColaEli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway are also on the docket.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Amala Balakrishner contributed to this market summary

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt

