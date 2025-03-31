European markets set to start the week sharply lower as traders await Trump tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are expected to open sharply lower Monday as global markets prepare for U.S. President Donald Trump's previously announced trade tariffs to come into force.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 41 points lower at 8,625, Germany's DAX down 141 points at 22,320, France's CAC 54 points lower at 7,862 and Italy's FTSE MIB 371 points lower at 38,727, according to data from IG.

European markets look set to follow their Asia-Pacific counterparts lower ahead of a raft of Trump tariffs set to come into effect on Wednesday, including a 25% levy on "all cars that are not made in the United States."

The president is also expected to announce his plan for reciprocal tariffs. The Trump administration has dubbed April 2 — the day when Trump's tariffs come into force and more sectoral levies are expected to be announced — "Liberation Day."

Global markets and the U.S.' biggest trading partners have been roiled by the fledging global trade war but Trump appears unrepentant. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the president had, in recent days, pushed his advisors to get more aggressive when it comes to tariffs.

In a Saturday interview with NBC News, Trump said he "couldn't care less" if foreign automakers raise their prices due to his auto tariffs. U.S. stock futures fell on Sunday night.

There are no major earnings in Europe on Monday; data releases include Italian and German inflation prints.

These European defense stocks have gained more than 100% on EU spending plans — and they could have further to climb

Yan Dobronosov | Global Images Ukraine | Getty Images

Europe's Stoxx aerospace and defense index has gained around 34% since the beginning of the year — and analysts think some stocks have further to rise.

In Germany, lawmakers have passed a historic debt reform, paving the way for a huge splurge on defense, while U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to hike Britain's national spend on defense. The EU has also drawn up plans to mobilize up to 800 billion euros ($862.2 billion) to bolster regional security.

— Chloe Taylor

Spot gold crosses $3,100 threshold to hit fresh record high

Spot gold crossed the $3,100 threshold to hit a fresh record high of $3,106.34 per ounce at 11 a.m. Singapore time on Monday.

The price of the precious metal has been on the rise as investors flock to the safe haven asset amid concerns around U.S. President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs.

— Amala Balakrishner

President Donald Trump has pushed advisors to be more aggressive on tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reports

President Donald Trump has pushed his team to be more aggressive when it comes to tariffs, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The article followed comments made by the president on Saturday when he told NBC News that he "couldn't care less" if foreign automakers raise their prices due to these new tariffs. Trump's economic tariffs, including a 25% levy on "all cars that are not made in the United States," will go into effect on Wednesday, April 2, a day the president has dubbed "Liberation Day."

— Lisa Kailai Han

European markets: Here are the opening calls

There are no major earnings Monday; data releases include Italian and German inflation prints.

— Holly Ellyatt