Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets to open mostly lower as Fed decision, Middle East conflict in focus

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

A trader works, as a screen broadcasts a news conference by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell following the Fed rate announcement, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Good morning, here are the opening calls

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
A view of the London skyline during sunrise looking east, including Canary Wharf, from Horizon 22, London's highest free viewing platform. Picture date: Friday September 15, 2023.
Yui Mok - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
A view of the London skyline during sunrise looking east, including Canary Wharf, from Horizon 22, London's highest free viewing platform. Picture date: Friday September 15, 2023.

Good morning and welcome to CNBC's live blog covering European financial market action and the latest regional and global business news, data and earnings.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Futures data from IG suggests sharp falls across European markets at the open, with London's FTSE looking set to open 52 points lower at 8,827, Germany's DAX down 245 points at 23,447, France's CAC 40 down 75 points at 7,665 and Italy's FTSE MIB 329 points lower at 39,568.

Global investors continue to assess ongoing fighting between Israel and Iran tensions after continued missile attacks and airstrikes on Monday.

Oil prices have risen on supply worries, and the price of gold has also increased amid a flight to safe haven assets after the conflict erupted last week.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Stellantis' Ram brand to offer industry-leading pickup truck warranty as part of turnaround plan

news 4 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump's social media posts crush hopes of an Israel-Iran ceasefire

Those prices rose further overnight, and U.S. stock futures turned lower, after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a further escalation in attacks could be coming as he urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran.

— Holly Ellyatt

What to look out for on Wednesday

The U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision is due Wednesday afternoon. Fed funds futures are pricing in an almost 100% likelihood that the central bank will keep rates unchanged, as per CME's FedWatch tool, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's continued pressure on Fed Chief Jerome Powell for a rate cut.

Television stations broadcast Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaking after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2025.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Television stations broadcast Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaking after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2025.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on Powell's post-meeting comments and for the central bank policymakers' forecast on rate policy, as the Federal Open Market Committee will be sharing members' "dot plot" of rate expectations.

In Europe, U.K. investors will be keeping a close eye on inflation data from the U.K. for May, with economists expecting the consumer price index to have risen 3.4% in the year to May. Elsewhere, Sweden's Riksbank publishes its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday.

There are no other data or major earnings reports due.

— Holly Ellyatt

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us