European shares set to open sharply higher as U.S. judges put a halt to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

By Chloe Taylor, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2025.
Brendan Smialowski | Afp | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Futures move higher after Trump’s tariffs blocked

Good morning from London. It's just over an hour until European financial markets open, and equities listed in the region look set to move higher when trade kicks off.

Futures tied to the German DAX index were last seen trading 1.2% higher, while FTSE 100 futures gained 0.8% and those tied to France's CAC 40 were up by 0.2%.

Pan-European Stoxx 600 futures have jumped 1.3%.

The moves come after the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing his swathe of country specific tariffs — policies that could see some countries soon hit with import duties exceeding 40%.

Chloe Taylor

