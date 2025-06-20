Money Report

European stocks head for cautious rebound with eyes on Middle East

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

City of London skyline with 20 Fenchurch Street, affectionately nicknamed the Walkie Talkie, in London, United Kingdom.
Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Europe's Stoxx 600 index looks headed for a slight rebound at Friday's open after three straight losses, though any improved sentiment could be short-lived as all attention remains on the Israel-Iran conflict and possibility of U.S. involvement.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to open around 34.4 points higher, according to the latest IG data, with France's CAC 40 up 51.5 points and Germany's DAX up 171 points.

While focus has largely been on geopolitics, markets are settling from a slew of central bank action this week, including Switzerland's rate cut to 0% and rate holds from the Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve. China kept its benchmark rates steady on Friday.

— Jenni Reid

Spot gold set to post weekly decline

Spot gold prices fell Friday and were on track for a weekly decline on the prospect of fewer rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As of 12.20 p.m. Singapore time, prices of the yellow metal were down 0.45% to $3,355.08.

The bullion — which is considered a hedge against political and financial instability — has risen 31.2% since the start of the year, according to LSEG data.

— Amala Balakrishner

