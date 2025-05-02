European stocks head for mixed open after May 1 break as investors assess China-U.S. relations

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open on Friday, as investors assess a signal that China is seeking trade negotiations will the U.S.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 were seen opening lower, according to IG data, with U.K. stocks moving higher.

Most markets were closed on Thursday for the May 1 holiday. London's FTSE 100 ended a choppy session 0.02% higher to mark its 14th straight session in the green, drawing level with its best run since 2017.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Friday after China said that it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the White House. Authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to remove all unilateral tariffs, which have taken duties on Chinese imports to triple digits.

Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was "up to China to de-escalate" the situation, which is driving up U.S. consumer goods prices as it slows Chinese economic activity.

Sentiment on Wall Street was buoyed on Thursday by better-than-expected earnings from Meta and Microsoft, though Apple and Amazon fell in extended trading after more disappointing results.

Earnings in Europe on Friday include bank Standard Chartered, which beat estimates with a 10% gain in first-quarter profit, Natwest and Shell.

April data on the preliminary euro zone inflation rate is due to be released.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao contributed to this report

NatWest beats on profit in first quarter

Belinda Jlao | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

British bank Natwest reported operating profit of £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter, up from £1.3 billion a year earlier and ahead of the £1.54 billion expected in an LSEG-compiled analyst poll.

The lender's net interest margin rose 8 basis points on the prior quarter to 2.27%, while return on tangible equity, a metric measuring profitability, hit 18.5% from 17.5% at the end of last year. It added that it expects to hit the upper end of its income and returns guidance for 2025.

"In the face of increased global economic uncertainty, our customers remain resilient and we saw good levels of activity through Q1 2025," CEO Paul Thwaite said in a statement.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Oil major Shell posts sharp fall in first-quarter profit, launches $3.5 billion share buyback

British oil giant Shell on Friday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter profit, following a period of weaker crude prices.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $5.09 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus. A separate forecast from analysts polled by Vara Research had expected Shell's first-quarter profit to come in at $4.96 billion.

The London-listed company announced another $3.5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months. It marks the 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in buybacks, the company said.

The results come as Big Oil profits continue to fall from record highs in 2022.

Read more here.

— Sam Meredith

Standard Chartered beats first-quarter profit expectations

Standard Chartered on Friday beat first-quarter profit expectations on the back of strong growth in its wealth management, global markets, and global banking businesses.

The bank's reported profit before taxation for the three months ended in March was $2.103 billion, up from $1.91 billion in the same period a year ago.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S.

Copper rose sharply on Friday after China said it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the U.S.

The metal gained for a second day, and was trading 0.89 higher at $9,206 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as at 11.11 a.m. Singapore time.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures in Singapore added 0.42% to $96.60.

China's consideration of talks with the U.S. is good news for base metals as they have taken a hit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China.

Experts had previously highlighted that the Asian giant's copper stockpiles would take a hit if its trade relations with the U.S. remain tense.

— Amala Balakrishner

Bitcoin moves closer to $100,000

Bitcoin rose sharply early Friday, reversing its losses from earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency is now fast approaching $100,000 — a threshold it last traded at on February 7.

As at 8.35 a.m. Singapore time, Bitcoin had advanced 0.34% to $96,805.58.

— Amala Balakrishner