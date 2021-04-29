European Stocks Head for Higher Open as Global Markets Digest Fed Decision

European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday as markets react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates near zero.

London's FTSE is seen opening 10 points higher at 6,972, Germany's DAX up 22 points at 15,319, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,316 and Italy's FTSE MIB 54 points higher at 24,250, according to IG.

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday as markets react to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates near zero.

It's a busy day for Europe's markets, with Total, Shell and Airbus among the companies reporting earnings Thursday. Investors will be looking at how badly affected these companies have been by the pandemic and lockdowns.

Market focus has been dominated by the U.S. central bank and earnings reports this week. At the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said that it would hold interest rates near zero.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the recovery is "uneven and far from complete." He added that it's still not time to discuss reducing policy accommodation, including asset purchases.

Thursday is the busiest day of the U.S. earnings season, with roughly 11% of the S&P 500 slated to provide quarterly updates. Caterpillar, McDonald's, Comcast and Merck are among the names on deck before the market opens, whereas Amazon and Twitter will post quarterly results after the market closes.

U.S. economic data on Thursday will give investors an update on the progress of the economic recovery. Initial jobless claims numbers will be released, with economists surveyed by Dow Jones expecting a print of 528,000. Pending home sales figures will also be released.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific mostly rose in Thursday morning trade, as investors reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep its easy money policy in place.

Data releases from Europe Thursday include German unemployment data for April; euro zone consumer confidence and economic sentiment data for April; and flash inflation data for Germany and Spain in April.

- CNBC's Pippa Stevens contributed to this market report.