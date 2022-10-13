European Stocks Close Higher Despite Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Print

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets closed higher Thursday, having whipsawed as reports emerged of a potential fiscal policy U-turn from the British government and investors around the world balked at the latest U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session up 0.9%, with all major bourses and the majority of sectors closing in the green. It follows a mixed afternoon trading session.

Food and beverage stocks led losses Thursday, closing down 1%, while travel and leisure was the best performing sector, adding 3.9%.

Stocks and sterling jumped after several outlets began reporting that the U.K. government was discussing changes to the widely-criticized "mini budget" that has roiled markets since its announcement on Sep. 23.

However, European markets and U.S. stock futures then plunged after the U.S. consumer price index came in at a hotter-than-expected 0.4% month-on-month in September despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes, eroding market hopes that the central bank would pivot away from its hawkish monetary tightening cycle.

Dow Jones' consensus estimates had expected the CPI to rise 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August.

On a 12-month basis, so-called headline inflation was up 8.2%, off its peak around 9% in June but still hovering near the highest levels since the early 1980s.

UK finance minister says he is 'totally focused on delivering the growth plan'

When asked about rumors of a policy U-turn, the U.K. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng responded by saying he is "totally focused on delivering the growth plan."

He also said that he is "not going anywhere" following calls that he and the prime minister should resign.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

There will be no further reversals to the UK government's economic plans, spokesperson says

When asked by CNBC if the prime minister promises there will be no further reversals to its unfunded package of tax cuts, her official spokesperson said: "Yes, as I said to a number of questions on this yesterday, the position has not changed from what I set out to you all then."

On whether Liz Truss is committed to the timeframes set out for measures in the mini-budget, he said: "Yes, and obviously as you know the date for the medium-term fiscal plan has been brought forward."

The full story can be read on CNBC here.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

U.S. CPI inflation tops expectations, sends markets tumbling

The U.S. consumer price index came in at 0.4% month-on-month in September, ahead of a Dow Jones consensus forecast of 0.3% and up from 0.1% in August.

On a 12-month basis, so-called headline inflation rose 8.2%, off its June peak of around 9% but still near its highest point since the early 1980s.

The hotter-than-expected print erodes market hopes that the Federal Reserve will pivot away from its aggressive interest rate hiking trajectory.

- Elliot Smith

Sterling jumps on reports of changes to UK tax cut policy

Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts.

The pound was up 1.45% against the greenback by around 1:20 p.m. London time, trading at around $1.1265.

Belgium's central bank chief would 'not be surprised' if ECB raises rates above 3%

Pierre Wunsch, governor of the National Bank of Belgium, says his bet is that rates would go above 2%.

German inflation confirmed at 10% in September

The German consumer price index rose by 10% year-on-year in September and 1.9% month-on-month, the country's Federal Statistical Office said Thursday, confirming a preliminary reading.

EU-harmonized CPI inflation was 10.9% annually and 2.2% on the month, also in line with forecasts.

- Elliot Smith

Stocks on the move: Sweco down 7%, Taylor Wimpey down 5%

Swedish engineering consultancy Sweco fell more than 7% in early deals to the bottom of the Stoxx 600, while Taylor Wimpey dropped more than 5% to lead a broad sell-off for U.K. housebuilders.

- Elliot Smith

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open on Thursday as investors around the world prepare themselves for the latest U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 12 points lower at 6,812, the German DAX down 41 points at 12,150, the French CAC 23 points lower at 5,803 and Italy's FTSE MIB 40 points lower at 20,324, according to data from IG.

The lower open in Europe comes amid mixed global sentiment ahead of the latest U.S. inflation reading. U.S. stock futures were up slightly overnight while markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed as investors await the data.

Dow Jones' consensus estimates show the CPI rose 0.3% in September, up from 0.1% in August. That would bring inflation's annual pace to 8.1% from 8.3%.

A rise in the consumer price index would also follow producer price data that came in higher than expected, data showed on Wednesday. The U.S.' producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, was up 0.4% in September, more than the consensus estimate of a 0.2% increase, according to Dow Jones.

Markets digested minutes released Wednesday from the September Federal Reserve meeting which showed the central bank expected to keep hiking interest rates until it sees receding inflation.

One comment made some think the Fed might instead slow the rate hikes, if not roll them back, if financial markets tumult continued.

On the data front in Europe, Germany releases final inflation data for September.

— Holly Ellyatt

Fed minutes show central bank sees more rate increases, higher rates for longer

The Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, released Wednesday, show that the central bank expects to continue increasing interest rates and hold them higher until inflation shows signs of abating.

The minutes reflect policymaker's discussions ahead of the last 0.75 percentage point increase, the third consecutive hike of that size delivered this year.

The central bank has been surprised with the persistent pace of inflation, but remain optimistic that rate hikes will help bring price increases back in check.

—Carmen Reinicke, Jeff Cox

Stocks close lower after choppy session

All three major averages closed lower Wednesday after whipsawing between gains and losses throughout the day.

The S&P 500 shed 0.33%, falling to 3,577.03, its lowest close since November 2020 and its sixth consecutive daily loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 28.34 points, or 0.10%, to close at 29,210.85. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% to close at 10,417.10.

—Carmen Reinicke