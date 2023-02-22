European Stocks Open Lower as Markets Await Latest Fed Minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors gauge the global economic outlook and await the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4% shortly after the open, with most sectors seeing declines. Mining stocks dropped 1.3% and banks fell 0.6%, while media stocks bucked the trend to gain 0.7%.

European markets fell 0.2% yesterday, while U.S. stocks had their worst day of the year so far amid fears the Fed will keep rates higher for longer than previously thought.

U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading, largely on corporate earnings, as Wall Street braced itself for more insight into the central bank's rate-hiking agenda.

In Asia-Pacific overnight, markets were lower after Wall Street's sharp losses overnight, and New Zealand's central bank continued to hike its benchmark interest rate.

Jeep, Dodge maker Stellantis posts record annual profit, announces $4.47 billion shareholder payout

Robyn Beck | AFP | Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday announced record full-year results, reporting a 26% rise in net profit to 16.8 billion euros ($17.9 billion) and a 41% annual jump in global battery and electric vehicle sales.

The Dutch-headquartered company, formed in 2021 from the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler group and France's PSA Group, said net revenues rose 18% to 179.6 billion euros.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said the results also demonstrated the effectiveness of the company's electrification strategy in Europe, with 288,000 battery and electric vehicle (BEV) sales in 2022 and 23 BEVs now on the market.

"We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials, and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024," Tavares said.

— Elliot Smith

European markets open lower

European markets were downbeat in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 index down 0.4% and most sectors in the red.

Mining stocks led losses, down 1.5%, and media stocks were a lone bright spot, up 0.6%.

Despite encouraging PMI and public finance data yesterday, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.65%. France's CAC 40 shed 0.38% and Germany's DAX dropped 0.39%.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a lower open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points lower at 7,959, Germany's DAX 4 points higher at 15,485, France's CAC down 11 points at 7,294 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 74 points at 27,365, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Lloyds Banking Group, Rio Tinto, Danone, Stellantis, Fresenius, Wolters Kluwer, Ferrovial and Iberdrola.

— Holly Ellyatt

