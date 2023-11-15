European stocks head for mixed open as markets digest U.S., China data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as global markets digested data out of the U.S. and China.

A soft U.S. inflation reading on Tuesday boosted hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle. The October consumer price index was flat month over month, while the core CPI — which excludes volatile food and energy prices — rose 0.2%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a 0.1% monthly rise in CPI, and 0.3% in core CPI.

Overnight, Hong Kong stocks led Asia-Pacific markets higher after upbeat economic data from China, which reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial data for October.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in person in San Francisco on Wednesday, marking the first meeting of the leaders in about a year.

CNBC Pro: Time to invest in China? The pros weigh in and name sectors - and stocks to play right now

The Chinese economy has been in a funk this year no thanks to a decline in exports, slowdown in consumer spending and a prolonged slump in the property sector, and several analysts are now bearish on the Asian giant.

Chinese stocks have done poorly - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has plummeted around 14% in the year to date, while the Shenzhen Component is down 10%.

Many emerging market funds have also reduced their allocations on China by some 200 basis points this year and shifted their weight to other markets such as Taiwan, India, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico in anticipation of better valuations and growth.

However, analysts see opportunities in the Chinese market right now, naming sectors - and stocks - that are poised

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

CNBC Pro: Harvesting tax losses? Scotiabank names 10 Canadian stocks as 'prime candidates'

As the end of the year approaches, investors are likely to be reviewing their portfolios and considering which stocks to sell to harvest tax losses.

Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy to offset capital gains tax from stocks that have run up in share price with losses from non-performing stocks.

To aid investors, Scotiabank identified several stocks on Canada's TSX Composite index that are down significantly this year but are still rated as "Sector Outperform" by its analysts.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4 points lower at 7,419, Germany's DAX up 10 points at 15,628, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,191 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 81 points at 29,251, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Infineon, Siemens Energy and Aviva. U.K. inflation figures for October are due.

— Holly Ellyatt