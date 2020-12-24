Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

European Stocks Climb Amid Hopes for Brexit Trade Deal

By Ryan Browne, CNBC

EU Commission / Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% while France's CAC added 0.3%. The German and Italian markets are closed for Christmas Eve.
  • Britain and the European Union are said to be on the cusp of striking a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday.

European stocks traded higher in a light trading session Thursday as traders grew optimistic a Brexit trade deal would be reached.

Britain's FTSE 100 climbed 0.5% while France's CAC added 0.3%. The German and Italian markets are closed for Christmas Eve.

Money Report

Donald Trump 23 hours ago

‘Crucial Moment': Hopes of an Imminent Brexit Trade Deal Drive Sterling Higher

Economy 1 hour ago

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Anticipate Brexit Trade Deal

British bank shares led the gains as traders bet a deal would be agreed soon, with Lloyds climbing 7%, Barclays rising nearly 4% and Natwest up over 3%.

Britain and the European Union are said to be on the cusp of striking a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday. It comes after months of political wrangling over key sticking points such as fisheries.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at around 7 a.m. London time, the BBC reported. Johnson is then expected to hold a news conference an hour later.

Sterling climbed about 0.6% versus the dollar, trading at around $1.36. The euro was up 0.2% at $1.22.

In Asia, stocks were mostly higher as investors watched the latest Brexit developments. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%.

On Wall Street, stock futures rose ahead of the final trading day of the holiday-shortened week.

President Donald Trump vetoed a sweeping defense bill Wednesday, breaking the Republican-led Senate. The move came after he called Congress' long-delayed $900 billion coronavirus relief package an unsuitable "disgrace."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyfinanceBrexitEurope PoliticsCAC 40 INDEX
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us