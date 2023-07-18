European stocks close higher as investors digest U.S. data; Ocado up 19%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets ended the day cautiously higher on Tuesday, as investors focused on earnings and U.S. data.

The benchmark Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up 0.7%, with sectors mostly in positive territory. Telecom stocks led losses with a 0.9% dip, while chemicals saw a 1.4% increase.

British grocery delivery firm Ocado was a top gainer, up more than 19% as it reported a swing to underlying profit in first-half results, though a wider group loss before tax. Regarding recent speculation of takeover interest from Amazon, Reuters quoted CEO Tim Steiner as saying: "Speculation is speculation, I have nothing to say."

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, it's a big earnings day, with Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley earnings all exceeding expectations. PNC Financial lost 1% after mixed second-quarter results.

U.S. retail sales data came in weaker than expected in June, according to the Commerce Department. Advance retail sales ticked up 0.2% month-over-month, while economists polled by Dow Jones had forecasted a 0.5% increase.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, investors will be watching for the release of U.K. inflation figures, as the Bank of England prepares for a monetary policy meeting on Aug. 1. A second consecutive 50 basis point hike remains a possibility after strong wage growth in the three months to May.

Asia-Pacific markets closed mixed Tuesday, while U.S. stocks were higher.

British cybersecurity firm Darktrace closes 27% higher

Shares of Darktrace ended Tuesday up over 27% after the company said that auditing firm EY had concluded a review into the company's financial processes and controls.

The British cybersecurity firm said EY had concluded its review into the company's contracts and internal financial processes, and found a "small number of errors and inconsistencies" with some of the contracts — but nothing that would be "material" to its financial statements.

— Ryan Browne

Climate change is at the heart of the Spanish general election

The election could have a "huge impact on climate policies," Teresa Ribera, Spain's minister for ecological transition, tells CNBC's Charlotte Reed ahead of Sunday's national vote.

BlackRock's assets will soon hit $10 trillion, Morgan Stanley says

BlackRock is poised to keep growing its industry-leading asset holdings, especially in fixed income, according to Morgan Stanley Michael Cyprys.

"BLK's breadth of capabilities, unrivaled distribution prowess and top brand uniquely position the firm to capture key growth zones over the next several years in fixed income, cash mgmt, private markets and Aladdin technology. This should result in the firm's $9 trillion of AUM today expanding to $10 trillion in the next few quarters, and surpassing $15 trillion in 5-years," Cyprys wrote.

Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating and an $888 price target on BlackRock, which is about 22% above where the stock closed on Monday.

— Jesse Pound

It’s time to review big positions in your portfolio — including in A.I., says Saxo UK CEO

Charlie White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo UK, says "at the heart of it, I remain very worried about the United Kingdom."

U.S. stocks open lower

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday as traders digested mixed quarterly results and weak retail sales data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.3%.

— Brian Evans

Morgan Stanley beats second-quarter analyst estimates

Morgan Stanley reported an earnings beat before the opening bell on Tuesday thanks to exceptional wealth management revenue.

The firm reported an adjusted $1.24 per share and $13.46 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $1.15 and $15.08 billion.

— Brian Evans

Ocado is a long-term growth story, analyst says

William Woods, senior research analyst at AllianceBernstein, says grocery delivery company Ocado is a "long-term growth story" and "you've got to look at investing in it for the next three, four, five years."

Stocks on the move: Tele2 down 11%, Rational up 4.8%

With Ocado remaining top of Stoxx 600 climbers, up 15%, German manufacturing firm Rational ticked 4.8% higher after Societe Generale added it to its ratings under "buy."

At the other end of the index, Sweden's Tele2 fell 11.4% after reporting second-quarter earnings. End-user service revenue of 5.3 billion Swedish krona ($519.8 million) was up 4% annually and came in ahead of consensus estimates, but underlying earnings were below forecast.

— Jenni Reid

UK grocery price inflation cools: Kantar

U.K. grocery price inflation cooled for a fourth consecutive month in June, according to a survey by consultancy Kantar, though it remained at an eye-watering 14.9%.

That was down by 1.6 percentage points on the prior month, the steepest decline since the peak in March.

Households would be spending £683 ($894) more year on year on their annual grocery bill, but swaps to cheaper products and discount retailers have led to a £330 increase, according to Kantar estimates.

— Jenni Reid

Ocado up 13% on results; CEO declines to comment on takeover rumors

Shares of British grocery delivery firm Ocado were up 13% at 8:55 a.m. London time after it reported first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed from a £13.6 million loss to a £16.6 million profit.

Group loss before tax widened from £211.3 million to £289.5 million.

Speaking to reporters, CEO Tim Steiner answered questions regarding a report in The Times newspaper that Ocado has attracted takeover interest from multiple U.S. firms, including Amazon.

"Speculation is speculation, I have nothing to say," Steiner said, Reuters reported.

"Whenever any offers come, as a management team and a board I've got a responsibility to take them seriously, but it's not something I'm out pursuing," he also said, per Reuters.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open mixed

European stocks were mixed in early trade, with the Stoxx 600 index flat at 8:28 a.m.

The FTSE 100 was higher by 0.08% as France's CAC 40 traded flat and Germany's DAX was lower by 0.13%.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks: Here are the opening calls

European stock markets are heading for a cautiously higher open, according to data from IG.

Germany's DAX is seen nudging 6.5 points higher to 16,077, and France's CAC 40 was up 4.8 points to 7,293. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat.

— Jenni Reid

China's Evergrande reports steep losses for 2021 and 2022, liabilities also rise

Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group posted steep losses in its long overdue results for 2021 and 2022.

The company saw a total net loss of 686.2 billion yuan ($95.68 billion) for 2021, and a 125.8 billion total net loss in 2022.

For 2022, the majority of the losses were due to losses related to the return of lands, impairment losses on financial assets, and other non-operating losses, which amounted to 69.37 billion yuan.

Evergrande's total liabilities amounted to 2.35 trillion yuan last year, 23% higher compared to 2020, while its total assets stood at 1.8 trillion yuan, 20% lower compared to two years ago.

— Lim Hui Jie

More than 40 S&P 500 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

The S&P 500 is up a modest 0.3% Monday morning, but 43 constituents in the broad-market index jumped to new 52-week highs, including a handful hitting their highest levels in decades.

Booking Holdings jumped to a high of $2,938.38, reaching all-time highs dating back to the travel stock's initial public offering in 1999.

Cintas popped to all-time highs dating back to its debut in 1983. The corporate uniform supplier touched a high of $503.70. Cintas posted a beat late last week, with fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $3.33 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

Pest control giant Rollins touched a high of $44.78, an all-time high since it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 1968.

-Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes