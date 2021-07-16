Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
markets

European Stocks Muted as Investors Watch Data, Earnings and Delta Variant

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Thomas Lohnes | Getty Images
  • Earnings season is also beginning in earnest in Europe, with Richemont, Rio Tinto and Ericsson the big names reporting on Friday, while Burberry issued a first-quarter trading update.
  • European investors will be watching June's euro zone harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) reading, due at 10 a.m. London time.

LONDON — European stocks struggled for direction on Friday as investors monitored economic data, corporate earnings and the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered around the flatline in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1% while basic resources dropped 0.6%.

Money Report

United States 41 mins ago

The G-20's Global Crackdown Could Create a New Kind of Tax Haven

China 1 hour ago

China's Xiaomi Overtakes Apple in the Global Smartphone Market

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly fell overnight as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged and downgraded its real GDP forecast for 2021 to 3.8% growth, compared with the 4% growth projection made in April.

U.S. stock futures were roughly flat in early premarket trade as Wall Street pored over its first major week of second-quarter corporate earnings.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday that she foresees several more months of higher inflation, but expects the red hot readings to temper down over time.

There's a 'better hedge' against rising inflation — and it's not gold, says fund manager

Jeffrey Gundlach says stocks can stay at 'nosebleed levels' as long as the stimulus continues

Fund manager explains her top asset picks for the second half

European investors will be watching June's euro zone harmonized index of consumer price reading, due at 10 a.m. London time, for an indication of whether inflationary pressures across the bloc are running in line with the European Central Bank's expectations.

A surge in Covid-19 cases across the continent caused by the highly-transmissible delta variant continues to weigh on investor sentiment, with several major European countries forced to reimplement social restrictions, while the U.K. will take the gamble of removing its last layer of safeguards from Monday.

Earnings season is also beginning in earnest in Europe, with Richemont, Rio Tinto and Ericsson the big names reporting on Friday, while Burberry issued a first-quarter trading update.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

marketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsWorld Politics
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us