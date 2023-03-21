European Stocks Higher as Nerves Settle After Banking Turmoil; German Bond Yields Surge

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were higher on Tuesday as investor nerves settled after UBS' takeover of rival bank Credit Suisse.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.5% at 12:30 p.m. in London, while sectors remained a wall of green. Banks led gains, up 3.8%, as the financial services sector climbed 3.2%.

On Monday, European markets fluctuated, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index lower in the first hours of trade before moving into positive territory and banks eking out narrow gains.

UBS agreed on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in an emergency rescue deal. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS. Credit Suisse shares plunged 54% on Monday at one point, while UBS climbed from losses to a 3.8% gain.

Credit Suisse shares were choppy on Tuesday morning, and up 2% in early afternoon trade. UBS was 6.4% higher.

"Rollercoaster few weeks for the banking sector – with intraday moves turning even retail investors into day traders," Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said by email.

"The Credit Suisse deal has clearly added confidence to the market, but investors should be aware European banks will be skittish for some time. ECB indicators from last week suggest further rate rises to come – a delicate balancing act in order not to push the eurozone into recession."

"The banking sector is most sensitive to economic stability so growth indicators will be key to watch," Wall added.

The European Central Bank hiked rates by 50 basis points last Thursday. On Monday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that while recent financial sector turmoil may help dampen demand and inflation, interest rate rises would remain its primary tool in bringing down prices.

On Tuesday afternoon, the yield on two-year German government bonds was up 26 basis points to 2.587%, putting it on course for its biggest daily increase since September 2008, according to Reuters data.

The 10-year yield was up 18 basis points to 2.279%.

Markets are also bracing for the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins later Tuesday. Traders are pricing in an 83% chance of a quarter-point rate hike, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday after Wall Street staged a relief rally overnight on hopes the banking crisis may be easing after the takeover of Credit Suisse.

U.S. stock futures were higher in overnight trading.

European bond yields rise as market calms

European yields ticked higher on Tuesday, amid a pick-up in investor optimism and with eyes on the start of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

The benchmark Germany 10-year bond yield was up 17 basis points to 2.267% by early afternoon, with 2-year yields higher by 24 basis points.

The 10-year yield fell to a 13-week low of 1.923% on Monday, Reuters reported, as markets processed the UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse and news that major central banks were working with the Federal Reserve to boost dollar liquidity.

Italy's 2-year yield was up 13 basis points, while the yield on short-dated U.K. gilts added 8 basis points.

Yields move inversely with prices.

— Jenni Reid

Decision to wipe out Credit Suisse bonds ‘most likely’ politically motivated, bondholder says

David Benamou, chief investment officer at Axiom and Credit Suisse AT1 bondholder, discusses the controversial decision by Swiss authorities to write down $17 billion of AT1s as part of the bank's emergency sale to UBS.

UK posts larger deficit than expected

The U.K. recorded a £16.7 billion ($20.4 billion) budget deficit for February, the biggest loss for the month since records began in 1993.

Spending was higher in part due to the continued program of energy bill support being provided to businesses and households. Last February's figure was £7.1 billion.

A poll of Reuters economists had expected public sector net borrowing, which excludes state-owned banks, of £11.4 billion.

But total tax receipts were also higher, coming in at £77.8 billion versus £72.8 billion last year.

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note that the full-year deficit was likely to come in below the official forecast of £152.4 billion, or 6.1% of GDP, and changes to student loan payments had not yet been accounted for.

This could give the treasury "more money to play with" in the next fiscal statement in the autumn, though turmoil in the banking sector could deepen broader economic concerns.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the ruling Conservative party would likely be tempted to loosen fiscal policy before the next election, expected in 2024.

— Jenni Reid

European banks up 3.6%

The European banking sector was up 3.6% at 9:50 a.m. London time, despite concerns over the wipe-out of Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders' investments.

Stoxx 600 banks are down 13.06% in the month to date, according to Eikon data, amid the collapse of two U.S. banks, a sell-off of U.S. regional banks and the UBS buy-out of Credit Suisse.

EU and U.K. regulators on Monday said that they would maintain the established order of equity instruments being first to absorb losses, as they attempted to prevent a market rout.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said that the lack of fresh troubles in the banking sector over the last 24 hours had given markets hope that the crisis may have peaked — but nerves could be shaken up again by the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision due out Wednesday.

— Jenni Reid

Strategist: I don’t buy the argument that we have major systemic risks building in banking system

Bob Parker, senior advisor at International Capital Markets Association, says "the situation today is totally different from that of 2008."

Credit Suisse inches lower; UBS extends gains

While the European banking sector posted strong gains Tuesday morning, there was no such relief for Credit Suisse's battered share price, which fell 1.75% after yesterday's 56% loss.

UBS Group, which moved from losses to slight gains yesterday, was up 3.7%.

— Jenni Reid

European stock markets open higher

Europe's Stoxx 600 was up 0.8% shortly after the open, with banks shaking off recent worries to lead gains with a 1.85% rise.

With all sectors posting gains, auto stocks were up 1.25% and financial services rose 1.23%.

France's CAC 40 was up 1.1% despite domestic turmoil after the government survived a vote of no confidence on Tuesday. Germany's DAX was up 0.9%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.7%.

— Jenni Reid

Asia-Pacific shares higher

Asia-Pacific markets were higher Tuesday, taking cues from gains in U.S. stocks.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.82%, while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.36%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.93%, with the Hang Seng Tech index higher by 1.73%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.49%, while the Shenzhen Component advanced 0.5%.

Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher at 7,418, Germany's DAX 92 points higher at 15,020, France's CAC 33 points higher at 7,051 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 104 points at 25,537, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from RWE and on the data front, Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment will be released, as will new car registration data for several European countries.

— Holly Ellyatt

