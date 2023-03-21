European Stocks Set for Positive Open as Market Nerves Settle After Banking Turmoil

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday as investor nerves settle following UBS' takeover of rival bank Credit Suisse.

On Monday, European markets fluctuated, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index lower in the first hours of trade before moving into positive territory. Even banks reversed earlier sharp losses to trade 0.3% higher.

UBS agreed on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) in an emergency rescue deal. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS. Credit Suisse shares plunged 54% on Monday at one point, while UBS climbed from losses to a 3.8% gain.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets rose on Tuesday after Wall Street staged a relief rally overnight on hopes the banking crisis may be easing after the takeover of Credit Suisse. U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading.

The recent share price falls in European financial institutions have presented a buying opportunity, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The investment bank named five stocks to buy during the share price dip, noting that these financial institutions are not the type ever to face a bank run.

— Ganesh Rao

Fears of contagion in the banking sector may have subsided with a rescue deal for Credit Suisse, but Goldman Sachs Chief Global Equity Strategist Peter Oppenheimer believes stocks are not out of the woods yet.

"Even if markets rebound from current levels in the short term, high uncertainty and lowered confidence levels are likely to mean an ongoing 'fat & flat' market given that valuations do not look particularly attractive," he said.

— Zavier Ong

It's not just regional bank shares that have been hit by the recent banking crisis — large-cap bank stocks have also tumbled.

But some analysts say the selloff is overdone.

Kenny Polcari, chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth, described the pullback as "an opportunity for those that have a strong stomach," referring to stocks such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo.

For those looking to invest, CNBC Pro takes a look at what analysts are saying about JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America in particular.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher at 7,418, Germany's DAX 92 points higher at 15,020, France's CAC 33 points higher at 7,051 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 104 points at 25,537, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from RWE and on the data front, Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment will be released, as will new car registration data for several European countries.

— Holly Ellyatt