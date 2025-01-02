European stocks set to kick off 2025 on a positive note

European markets are set to kick off 2025 in positive territory on Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 8,163, Germany's DAX up 45 points at 19,870, France's CAC up 8 points at 7,364 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 120 points at 34,490, according to data from IG.

Regional bourses are all reopening after the New Year's Day holiday, having gone into the break on a positive note, with markets that were open on New Year's Eve closing higher.

There are no major earnings or data releases Thursday.

Asian stocks traded mixed overnight, with China stocks leading losses as several major markets resumed trading after the New Year holiday.

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher as trading got underway for 2025. Traders hope that the market can regain the momentum that propelled it to log two straight years of annual gains above 20%.

Although U.S. stocks fell in weak trading in the final days of 2024, the year still produced solid gains; the S&P 500 surged 23% last year, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 13%. Fueled by the enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and interest rate cuts, the Nasdaq Composite outperformed with a 29% advance.

Investors on Thursday are likely to assess the impact of a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day that's being investigated as a possible terrorist act.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it's possible the suspect, who drove a truck into a crowd, wasn't "solely responsible" for the incident, in which at least 15 people died.

— CNBC's Christina Cheddar Berk contributed to this market report