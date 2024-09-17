European stocks open higher with central bank decisions in focus; Kingfisher up 6.7%

LONDON — European stocks opened higher Tuesday, as upcoming central bank meetings remain in focus.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened up 0.57%, with all sectors and major bourses in the green. Banks added 0.85% while construction and materials were 0.8% higher.

Retail stocks added 1.44%, led by British home improvement firm Kingfisher, which jumped 6.7% after it raised the lower end of its profit range on improved sales.

It follows a negative start to the week for the regional benchmark, which closed 0.2% lower Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors are awaiting key monetary policy decisions the week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates for the first time in four years on Wednesday.

Policymakers at the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan also meet on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Asia Pacific markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 dropping over 2% as the yen strengthened ahead of the Fed decision. U.S. futures were little changed.

Back in Europe, economic sentiment data is due out of Germany and the wider region.