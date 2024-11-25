European stocks set to start the week higher as global markets rally

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open higher Monday as global market sentiment rises.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points higher at 8,290, Germany's DAX up 127 points at 19,435, France's CAC up 55 points at 7,305 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 275 points at 33,912, according to data from IG.

Data releases include the Ifo business climate index in Germany. There are no major earnings releases.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Global market sentiment has been boosted by President-Elect Donald Trump signaling his intention to nominate Key Square Group founder Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary. Investors have generally viewed the pick favorably and see the hedge fund manager as someone who will be supportive of the equity market. However, Trump stated that Bessent would help him implement protectionist trade policies, which could affect the market.

U.S. stock futures climbed Sunday night as Wall Street kicked off a shortened Thanksgiving trading week. Markets are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day and end early on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose Monday, with investors awaiting a slew of economic data this week, including China industrial data and India's third-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

CNBC Pro: How to invest $500,000 for the year ahead, according to 2 wealth managers

As investors position their portfolios for 2025, wealth managers are advocating for a diversified approach with selective bets on undervalued sectors.

CNBC Pro spoke to Ollie Clark, deputy head of research at WH Ireland, and Mark Preskett, senior portfolio manager at Morningstar Wealth, about how investors with roughly $500,000 could look to allocate their portfolio.

One of them also suggested how investors could capitalize on President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Want to buy the dip in renewables? Morgan Stanley names 2 top picks with 60% upside

The sustainability theme faces an uncertain future under President-elect Donald Trump, but Morgan Stanley has named a number stocks with major upside.

The Wall Street bank identified its top overweight-rated stocks with over $2 billion in market cap and a revenue or capital expenditure exposure to sustainability themes.

Among its list of top stocks to buy are two renewable energy companies with over 60% upside potential.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points higher at 8,290, Germany's DAX up 127 points at 19,435, France's CAC up 55 points at 7,305 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 275 points at 33,912, according to data from IG.

Data releases include the Ifo business climate index in Germany. There are no major earnings releases.

— Holly Ellyatt