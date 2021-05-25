Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Technology

Evolve: Innovations in Cybersecurity Ft. John Demers, Michael Orlando & Tech Leaders From SAP & Honeywell

CNBC

The effects of the global pandemic extend far beyond health concerns. With the rise of digitization and millions of people working remotely, even as organizations look toward some form of a workplace return, the attack surfaces for cyber criminals have never been higher. It's incumbent upon the most forward-looking technology leaders – from the public and private sectors – to adopt robust and transformative approaches to stay ahead of these ever-rising threats.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

On May 26, the CNBC Evolve: Innovations in Cybersecurity will dissect efforts to protect our nation's cyber infrastructure and identify threats, with actionable advice on ways the government and private enterprise can work together to anticipate threats before they happen in conversations led by CNBC's Eamon Javers. Featured speakers include: John Demers, Department of Justice's National Security Division Assistant Attorney General, Michael Orlando, National Counterintelligence and Security Center Acting Director, Elena Kvochko, SAP Chief Trust Officer and Suresh Venkatarayalu, Honeywell Chief Technology Officer.

Money Report

Technology 31 mins ago

Tesla Is Ditching Radar, Will Rely on Cameras for Autopilot in Some Cars

Business 32 mins ago

Cramer Says Keep Buying Dips in the Stock Market Due to ‘Stampede' of Bullish Catalysts

 Sponsored by Accenture

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Technology
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us