news

Exxon Mobil earnings beat even as profit falls on oil price decline

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: A motorist fills up at an Exxon service station in Burke, Virginia.
Stelios Varias | Reuters
  • Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter earnings Friday that beat Wall Street expectations.
  • However, profits were down 6% hurt by weaker oil prices.

Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter earnings Friday that beat Wall Street expectations, but declined from the prior year as crude oil prices have fallen sharply on fears that President Donald Trump's tariffs will hit global demand.

The oil major said volume growth in the Permian Basin and Guyana combined with cost-cutting measures largely offset lower earnings from weak oil prices. U.S. crude prices have fallen 18% this year as Trump's tariffs raise fears of slower demand at the same time producers in OPEC+ plan to increase supply.

Exxon shares were up less than 1% in premarket trading after the results.

Here is what Exxon reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: 

  • Earnings per share: $1.76 vs. $1.73 per share expected
  • Revenue: $83.13 billion, vs. $86.72 billion expected

Exxon said its profits declined 6% to $7.71 billion, or $1.76 per share, from $8.22 billion, or $2.06 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Exxon said first-quarter capital expenditures of $5.9 billion were consistent with its guidance of $27 billion to $29 billion for 2025.

The company said it returned $9.1 billion to shareholders in the quarter, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $4.8 billion in share purchases.

Read the full earnings release here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

