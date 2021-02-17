‘Facebook Was Wrong': Australia's Treasurer Slams Social Media Giant's Move to Block News

"Facebook was wrong. Facebook's actions were unnecessary. They were heavy handed and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," said Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

The social media giant on Wednesday said it will no longer allow publishers and users in Australia to share or view news on its platform.

Facebook's move was in response to a proposed media law in Australia that will require online platforms to pay news outlets for content.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said it was "wrong" and "unnecessary" for Facebook to block Australian users from all news content — including those from the government — on its platform.

"Facebook was wrong. Facebook's actions were unnecessary. They were heavy-handed and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," Frydenberg said on Thursday.

"Their decision to block Australians' access to government sites — be they about support through the pandemic, mental health, emergency services, the Bureau of Meteorology — were completely unrelated to the media code, which is yet to pass through the Senate," he said.

The Australian parliament is expected to pass a new media bill that will require online platforms like Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for displaying and linking to their content.

Facebook's decision was in contrast to that of Google. The latter on Wednesday said it has agreed on a revenue-sharing deal with Australian media conglomerate News Corp, which owns media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and New York Post.

In addition to pages run by news outlets, several government-backed Australian accounts were also wiped clean by Facebook on Thursday morning, reported Reuters. Government pages affected include those providing advice on the Covid pandemic and bushfire threats, the news agency said.

Facebook is severely restricting the flow of information to Australians. Not just news sites, but also information on government health, emergency services & police pages. This is an alarming & dangerous turn of events. Full quote from me below: pic.twitter.com/GsN5KVkPMP — Elaine Pearson (@PearsonElaine) February 18, 2021

Human rights advocates also criticized Facebook's move. Elaine Pearson, Australia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement posted on Twitter that the social media giant is restricting important information such as Covid-19 updates.

"Facebook is severely restricting the flow of information to Australians," she said.

"This is an alarming and dangerous turn of events. Cutting off access to vital information to an entire country in the dead of the night is unconscionable," she added.

Facebook said in response to CNBC's request for comment that government pages should not be affected by its latest move in Australia.

"The actions we're taking are focused on restricting publishers and people in Australia from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"As the law does not provide clear guidance on the definition of news content, we have taken a broad definition in order to respect the law as drafted. However, we will reverse any Pages that are inadvertently impacted," the statement read.

Many of those pages were restored by mid-afternoon, according to Reuters.